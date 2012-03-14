South Park

A Six Layer Burrito?!?

Season 16 E 2 • 03/21/2012

Stan visits several Cash For Gold shops to pawn his new bolo tie.

02:28

Oh Geez, That's Embarrasing
South ParkS16 E1

Clyde's mother lectures him on toilet etiquette, and the whole class finds out.
03/14/2012
00:52

I'm Not a Chick
South ParkS16 E1

the TSA is out enforcing the new toilet safety laws.
03/14/2012
00:59

Shock and Outrage
South ParkS16 E1

The town is finally fed up with the TSA.
03/14/2012
01:15

Look Before You Sit
South ParkS16 E1

The town mourns the loss of Clyde's Mother.
03/14/2012
02:23

Sir Harrington
South ParkS16 E1

The entire town holds a sueance and learns the true way to use a toilet.
03/14/2012
01:37

A Sueance?
South ParkS16 E1

The boys visit a lawyer to seek compensation for Clyde's loss.
03/14/2012
01:38

Security Breach
South ParkS16 E1

Inside the TSA headquarters, something goes awry.
03/14/2012
02:03

By The Power of Christ, We Sue You!
South ParkS16 E1

Led by the boys' lawyer, the suance begins.
03/14/2012
01:09

You've Grown Up, Billy
South ParkS16 E2

The Marsh family visits Grandpa, and Stan is given a not-so-awesome present.
03/21/2012
00:45

Nice Bolo Tie, Stan
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman gives Stan hard time about his new bolo tie.
03/21/2012
01:39

01:39

Faux is a French Word
South ParkS16 E2

The boys discover the TV network responsible for selling jewelry to the elderly.
03/21/2012
02:06

Dropping The Z From EZ PAY
South ParkS16 E2

Stan tries to stop Grandpa Marsh from purchasing more useless jewlery from the shopping network.
03/21/2012
00:34

Walking Cash
South ParkS16 E2

With the help of Butters, Cartman solicits jewelry for his new Cash 4 Gold business.
03/21/2012
02:30

Here's a Good'un
South ParkS16 E2

During a live airing of the jewelry show, Stan calls in with a special request for the host.
03/21/2012
01:22

Eric's Jewelry Calvacade
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman launches his own jewelry show on the Old People's Network.
03/21/2012
01:35

Whoever Smelt it Dealt it
South ParkS16 E2

The boys visit a smelting company to put a stop to the jewelry scam. When that doesn't work, they go after the sign holders.
03/21/2012
01:12

You so CLEVER!
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman visits an Asian gem store and realizes he's not getting a good deal.
03/21/2012
01:09

Somebody Needs to Pay
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman visits a jewelry factory, only to discover the rest of the boys are already there.
03/21/2012
00:50

Old Patches
South ParkS16 E2

Stan shares a moment with Grandpa Marsh and gives him a present.
03/21/2012
01:36

What Are You Waiting For?
South ParkS16 E2

The old people continue to call in to the jewelry show and finally convince Dean to commit suicide.
03/21/2012