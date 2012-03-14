South Park
Walking Cash
Season 16 E 2 • 03/21/2012
With the help of Butters, Cartman solicits jewelry for his new Cash 4 Gold business.
More
Watching
02:23
Sir HarringtonSouth ParkS16 E1
The entire town holds a sueance and learns the true way to use a toilet.
03/14/2012
01:37
A Sueance?South ParkS16 E1
The boys visit a lawyer to seek compensation for Clyde's loss.
03/14/2012
02:03
By The Power of Christ, We Sue You!South ParkS16 E1
Led by the boys' lawyer, the suance begins.
03/14/2012
01:09
You've Grown Up, BillySouth ParkS16 E2
The Marsh family visits Grandpa, and Stan is given a not-so-awesome present.
03/21/2012
00:45
Nice Bolo Tie, StanSouth ParkS16 E2
Cartman gives Stan hard time about his new bolo tie.
03/21/2012
01:39
A Six Layer Burrito?!?South ParkS16 E2
Stan visits several Cash For Gold shops to pawn his new bolo tie.
03/21/2012
01:39
Faux is a French WordSouth ParkS16 E2
The boys discover the TV network responsible for selling jewelry to the elderly.
03/21/2012
02:06
Dropping The Z From EZ PAYSouth ParkS16 E2
Stan tries to stop Grandpa Marsh from purchasing more useless jewlery from the shopping network.
03/21/2012
00:34
Walking CashSouth ParkS16 E2
With the help of Butters, Cartman solicits jewelry for his new Cash 4 Gold business.
03/21/2012
02:30
Here's a Good'unSouth ParkS16 E2
During a live airing of the jewelry show, Stan calls in with a special request for the host.
03/21/2012
01:22
Eric's Jewelry CalvacadeSouth ParkS16 E2
Cartman launches his own jewelry show on the Old People's Network.
03/21/2012
01:35
Whoever Smelt it Dealt itSouth ParkS16 E2
The boys visit a smelting company to put a stop to the jewelry scam. When that doesn't work, they go after the sign holders.
03/21/2012
01:12
You so CLEVER!South ParkS16 E2
Cartman visits an Asian gem store and realizes he's not getting a good deal.
03/21/2012
01:09
Somebody Needs to PaySouth ParkS16 E2
Cartman visits a jewelry factory, only to discover the rest of the boys are already there.
03/21/2012
00:50
Old PatchesSouth ParkS16 E2
Stan shares a moment with Grandpa Marsh and gives him a present.
03/21/2012
01:36
What Are You Waiting For?South ParkS16 E2
The old people continue to call in to the jewelry show and finally convince Dean to commit suicide.
03/21/2012
01:31
Everyone Has A Creamy FillingSouth ParkS16 E8
Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.
09/26/2012