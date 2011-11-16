South Park
Security Breach
Season 16 E 1 • 03/14/2012
Inside the TSA headquarters, something goes awry.
01:10
I'm Not The Poor Kid In SchoolSouth ParkS15 E14
Cartman and Kenny finally return to South Park Elementary.
11/16/2011
01:01
Mind if I Touch Your Balls, Sir?South ParkS16 E1
Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012
02:28
Oh Geez, That's EmbarrasingSouth ParkS16 E1
Clyde's mother lectures him on toilet etiquette, and the whole class finds out.
03/14/2012
01:05
Why'd You Leave The Seat Up, Son?South ParkS16 E1
Clyde leaves the seat up and his mom suffers the consequences.
03/14/2012
01:37
A Sueance?South ParkS16 E1
The boys visit a lawyer to seek compensation for Clyde's loss.
03/14/2012
02:23
Sir HarringtonSouth ParkS16 E1
The entire town holds a sueance and learns the true way to use a toilet.
03/14/2012
02:03
By The Power of Christ, We Sue You!South ParkS16 E1
Led by the boys' lawyer, the suance begins.
03/14/2012
00:59
Broadcasting To His FollowersSouth ParkS17 E1
Cartman uses “Shitter” to talk about his plans for the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:48
Hey Government. It's Me, Butters.South ParkS17 E1
Butters thanks the government and President Obama for watching over him, while Cartman comes up with a plan to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:28
HALLELUJAH!South ParkS17 E1
Cartman pledges his allegiance to the country and the DMV workers have a change of heart.
09/25/2013
00:43
Infiltrating the NSASouth ParkS17 E1
Cartman puts on his best disguise to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:07
Fat And UnimportantSouth ParkS17 E1
Cartman uses his new job at the NSA to gather information about himself.
09/25/2013
01:17
It's Called ShitterSouth ParkS17 E1
The newest form of social media takes your thoughts and puts them directly on the internet.
09/25/2013
01:45
I Can Be Forgiven?South ParkS17 E1
Cartman is upset about his failed NSA infiltration but finds comfort in Butters' message.
09/25/2013
00:54
DMV ConfessionsSouth ParkS17 E1
Officer Barbrady is the latest person to seek the government's forgiveness.
09/25/2013