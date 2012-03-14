South Park

You so CLEVER!

Season 16 E 2 • 03/21/2012

Cartman visits an Asian gem store and realizes he's not getting a good deal.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

02:03

By The Power of Christ, We Sue You!
South ParkS16 E1

Led by the boys' lawyer, the suance begins.
03/14/2012
01:09

You've Grown Up, Billy
South ParkS16 E2

The Marsh family visits Grandpa, and Stan is given a not-so-awesome present.
03/21/2012
00:45

Nice Bolo Tie, Stan
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman gives Stan hard time about his new bolo tie.
03/21/2012
01:39

A Six Layer Burrito?!?
South ParkS16 E2

Stan visits several Cash For Gold shops to pawn his new bolo tie.
03/21/2012
01:39

Faux is a French Word
South ParkS16 E2

The boys discover the TV network responsible for selling jewelry to the elderly.
03/21/2012
02:06

Dropping The Z From EZ PAY
South ParkS16 E2

Stan tries to stop Grandpa Marsh from purchasing more useless jewlery from the shopping network.
03/21/2012
00:34

Walking Cash
South ParkS16 E2

With the help of Butters, Cartman solicits jewelry for his new Cash 4 Gold business.
03/21/2012
02:30

Here's a Good'un
South ParkS16 E2

During a live airing of the jewelry show, Stan calls in with a special request for the host.
03/21/2012
01:22

Eric's Jewelry Calvacade
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman launches his own jewelry show on the Old People's Network.
03/21/2012
01:35

Whoever Smelt it Dealt it
South ParkS16 E2

The boys visit a smelting company to put a stop to the jewelry scam. When that doesn't work, they go after the sign holders.
03/21/2012
01:12

You so CLEVER!
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman visits an Asian gem store and realizes he's not getting a good deal.
03/21/2012
01:09

Somebody Needs to Pay
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman visits a jewelry factory, only to discover the rest of the boys are already there.
03/21/2012
00:50

Old Patches
South ParkS16 E2

Stan shares a moment with Grandpa Marsh and gives him a present.
03/21/2012
01:36

What Are You Waiting For?
South ParkS16 E2

The old people continue to call in to the jewelry show and finally convince Dean to commit suicide.
03/21/2012
01:37

Don't Fart On Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' Grandma continues to bully him.
04/11/2012
01:31

Everyone Has A Creamy Filling
South ParkS16 E8

Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.
09/26/2012
02:15

Welcome Home Young Keiki
South ParkS16 E11

Butters finally arrives in his native homeland.
10/17/2012
01:30

Stanground, Bro!
South ParkS16 E13

After his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, people start wearing brown bracelets to show their support for standing.
10/31/2012
01:03

I Don't Know What To Believe In
South ParkS16 E13

The people of South Park line up to remove their wristbands.
10/31/2012
00:50

Jesus Asterisk Christ
South ParkS16 E13

The boys confront Stan when they realize he's still wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012
01:40

Please Welcome A Retarded Fish
South ParkS16 E13

Stan goes on the Charlie Rose show, and continues to defend his position about wearing the wristband.
10/31/2012