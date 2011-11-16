South Park

Look Before You Sit

Season 16 E 1 • 03/14/2012

The town mourns the loss of Clyde's Mother.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:10

I'm Not The Poor Kid In School
South ParkS15 E14

Cartman and Kenny finally return to South Park Elementary.
11/16/2011
01:01

Mind if I Touch Your Balls, Sir?
South ParkS16 E1

Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012
00:52

I'm Not a Chick
South ParkS16 E1

the TSA is out enforcing the new toilet safety laws.
03/14/2012
02:28

Oh Geez, That's Embarrasing
South ParkS16 E1

Clyde's mother lectures him on toilet etiquette, and the whole class finds out.
03/14/2012
01:05

Why'd You Leave The Seat Up, Son?
South ParkS16 E1

Clyde leaves the seat up and his mom suffers the consequences.
03/14/2012
00:59

Shock and Outrage
South ParkS16 E1

The town is finally fed up with the TSA.
03/14/2012
01:37

A Sueance?
South ParkS16 E1

The boys visit a lawyer to seek compensation for Clyde's loss.
03/14/2012
01:38

Security Breach
South ParkS16 E1

Inside the TSA headquarters, something goes awry.
03/14/2012
02:23

Sir Harrington
South ParkS16 E1

The entire town holds a sueance and learns the true way to use a toilet.
03/14/2012
02:03

By The Power of Christ, We Sue You!
South ParkS16 E1

Led by the boys' lawyer, the suance begins.
03/14/2012
01:15

Look Before You Sit
South ParkS16 E1

The town mourns the loss of Clyde's Mother.
03/14/2012
00:59

Broadcasting To His Followers
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman uses “Shitter” to talk about his plans for the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:48

Hey Government. It's Me, Butters.
South ParkS17 E1

Butters thanks the government and President Obama for watching over him, while Cartman comes up with a plan to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:28

HALLELUJAH!
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman pledges his allegiance to the country and the DMV workers have a change of heart.
09/25/2013
00:43

Infiltrating the NSA
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman puts on his best disguise to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:07

Fat And Unimportant
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman uses his new job at the NSA to gather information about himself.
09/25/2013
01:17

It's Called Shitter
South ParkS17 E1

The newest form of social media takes your thoughts and puts them directly on the internet.
09/25/2013
01:45

I Can Be Forgiven?
South ParkS17 E1

Cartman is upset about his failed NSA infiltration but finds comfort in Butters' message.
09/25/2013
01:45

I Yelled At A Midget
South ParkS17 E1

Butters confesses all his sins at the DMV.
09/25/2013
00:54

DMV Confessions
South ParkS17 E1

Officer Barbrady is the latest person to seek the government's forgiveness.
09/25/2013
01:23

Black Or White, It's Alright!
South ParkS17 E3

Butters and Cartman perform their original rap song at a school assembly.
10/09/2013