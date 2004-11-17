South Park

Wendy Not Invited

Season 8 E 12 • 12/01/2004

Wendy isn't invited to Bebe's Stupid Spoiled Whore party.

01:49

Super School News
South ParkS8 E11

The boys anchor the South Park Elementary closed circuit news broadcast.
11/17/2004
01:32

South ParkS8 E11

Mr. Meryl cancels the boys' news program.
11/17/2004
01:38

Sexy Action School News Team
South ParkS8 E11

The boys decide to revamp their show's image and rename it "Sexy Action News Team." Cartman pulls Tolkien aside and asks him to speak more "white" on the air.
11/17/2004
01:25

Panda Bear Madness Minute
South ParkS8 E11

A new Sexy Action News show debuts.
11/17/2004
01:35

Who's Got Skid Marks Monday
South ParkS8 E11

Jimmy stands up for real journalism.
11/17/2004
01:44

Close-Up Animals with a Wide Angle Lens Wearing Hats
South ParkS8 E11

The boys are going to fail their extra-curricular A/V class.
11/17/2004
01:18

Trip Balls
South ParkS8 E11

The boys buy cold medicine.
11/17/2004
00:52

The School Is High on Cough Medicine
South ParkS8 E11

The boys sober up.
11/17/2004
01:49

Stupid Spoiled Whore Store
South ParkS8 E12

The girls in South Park can't wait to shop at the Stupid Spoiled Whore Store so they can be just like their Paris.
12/01/2004
02:00

Her Father's Support
South ParkS8 E12

Wendy's father decides not to let his daughter be a whore too.
12/01/2004
01:48

Wendy Not Invited
South ParkS8 E12

Wendy isn't invited to Bebe's Stupid Spoiled Whore party.
12/01/2004
01:00

Dog Suicide
South ParkS8 E12

Paris Hilton's chihuahua kills itself.
12/01/2004
00:56

Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset
South ParkS8 E12

Wendy isn't interested in playing with the Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset.
12/01/2004
01:22

Mr. Biggles
South ParkS8 E12

Paris Hilton wants to dress Butters up as a bear and keep him as a pet.
12/01/2004
02:16

Paris Makes an Offer
South ParkS8 E12

Paris offers Butters' parents $200 million for the boy.
12/01/2004
01:06

Butters is Sold
South ParkS8 E12

Butters' parents will sell their son for $250 million.
12/01/2004
00:53

Party Crasher
South ParkS8 E12

Even in cool clothes, Cartman can't get into the Stupid Spoiled Whore party.
12/01/2004
01:34

Born a Whore
South ParkS8 E12

Wendy wants to learn Mr. Slave's secrets to being a dirty whore.
12/01/2004
01:14

The Pink Scrapbook of Death
South ParkS8 E12

Butters discovers Paris Hilton's grim history with pets.
12/01/2004
01:40

The Whore Challenge
South ParkS8 E12

Paris challenges Mr. Slave to a whore off.
12/01/2004
03:15

The Whore Off
South ParkS8 E12

Mr. Slave wins the whore off by putting Paris Hilton up his ass.
12/01/2004