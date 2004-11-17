South Park
Wendy Not Invited
Season 8 E 12 • 12/01/2004
Wendy isn't invited to Bebe's Stupid Spoiled Whore party.
01:49
Super School NewsSouth ParkS8 E11
The boys anchor the South Park Elementary closed circuit news broadcast.
11/17/2004
01:38
Sexy Action School News TeamSouth ParkS8 E11
The boys decide to revamp their show's image and rename it "Sexy Action News Team." Cartman pulls Tolkien aside and asks him to speak more "white" on the air.
11/17/2004
01:44
Close-Up Animals with a Wide Angle Lens Wearing HatsSouth ParkS8 E11
The boys are going to fail their extra-curricular A/V class.
11/17/2004
01:49
Stupid Spoiled Whore StoreSouth ParkS8 E12
The girls in South Park can't wait to shop at the Stupid Spoiled Whore Store so they can be just like their Paris.
12/01/2004
02:00
Her Father's SupportSouth ParkS8 E12
Wendy's father decides not to let his daughter be a whore too.
12/01/2004
01:48
00:56
Stupid Spoiled Whore Video PlaysetSouth ParkS8 E12
Wendy isn't interested in playing with the Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset.
12/01/2004
01:22
Mr. BigglesSouth ParkS8 E12
Paris Hilton wants to dress Butters up as a bear and keep him as a pet.
12/01/2004
02:16
Paris Makes an OfferSouth ParkS8 E12
Paris offers Butters' parents $200 million for the boy.
12/01/2004
01:06
Butters is SoldSouth ParkS8 E12
Butters' parents will sell their son for $250 million.
12/01/2004
00:53
Party CrasherSouth ParkS8 E12
Even in cool clothes, Cartman can't get into the Stupid Spoiled Whore party.
12/01/2004
01:34
Born a WhoreSouth ParkS8 E12
Wendy wants to learn Mr. Slave's secrets to being a dirty whore.
12/01/2004
01:14
The Pink Scrapbook of DeathSouth ParkS8 E12
Butters discovers Paris Hilton's grim history with pets.
12/01/2004