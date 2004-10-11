South Park
Panda Bear Madness Minute
Season 8 E 11 • 11/17/2004
A new Sexy Action News show debuts.
01:04
Hottest Tits I've Ever SeenSouth ParkS8 E10
The boys enlist sixth graders as bodyguards.
11/10/2004
02:10
Poor People Don't Watch the NewsSouth ParkS8 E11
After watching Craig's show, the boys are determined to make a better show.
11/17/2004
01:51
Tigger Yum YumSouth ParkS8 E11
"Sexy Action News Team Special Report: Cough Medicine Abuse in School" -- it's the report you can't afford to miss.
11/17/2004
01:49
Super School NewsSouth ParkS8 E11
The boys anchor the South Park Elementary closed circuit news broadcast.
11/17/2004
01:38
Sexy Action School News TeamSouth ParkS8 E11
The boys decide to revamp their show's image and rename it "Sexy Action News Team." Cartman pulls Tolkien aside and asks him to speak more "white" on the air.
11/17/2004
01:44
Close-Up Animals with a Wide Angle Lens Wearing HatsSouth ParkS8 E11
The boys are going to fail their extra-curricular A/V class.
11/17/2004
01:49
Stupid Spoiled Whore StoreSouth ParkS8 E12
The girls in South Park can't wait to shop at the Stupid Spoiled Whore Store so they can be just like their Paris.
12/01/2004
02:00
Her Father's SupportSouth ParkS8 E12
Wendy's father decides not to let his daughter be a whore too.
12/01/2004
01:48
Wendy Not InvitedSouth ParkS8 E12
Wendy isn't invited to Bebe's Stupid Spoiled Whore party.
12/01/2004
00:56
Stupid Spoiled Whore Video PlaysetSouth ParkS8 E12
Wendy isn't interested in playing with the Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset.
12/01/2004