South Park
Carr Takes the Fall
Season 27 E 5 • 09/25/2025
Kyle tries to get an offensive bet removed and it leads to the highest levels of power.
02:39
He Is Pregnant!South ParkS27 E4
Everyone at Fox News celebrates as their wildest dreams come true.
09/04/2025
01:58
These Kids Are in TroubleSouth ParkS27 E4
During a staff meeting, Jesus raises concerns about Labubus at school and learns they are an even bigger problem than he feared.
09/04/2025
01:11
Satan, Why Are You So Sad?South ParkS27 E4
The Vice President tries to help the Prince of Darkness.
09/04/2025
02:48
Happy Birthday, Red!South ParkS27 E4
Butters arrives at the Red's birthday party and surprises her with the exact Labubu she wants.
09/04/2025
01:39
ToxoplasmosisSouth ParkS27 E5
After learning how dangerous Toxoplasmosis can be to a baby, the President jumps into action.
09/24/2025
01:30
The Easy Way or the Hard WaySouth ParkS27 E5
After another unfortunate accident, the Chairman of the FCC learns he may lose his freedom of speech. The Vice President takes the opportunity to make his plans clear.
09/24/2025
01:45
A Piece of Her MindSouth ParkS27 E5
As the kids rage about their bet being cancelled, Sheila finally finds the person responsible for the situation in the Middle East.
09/25/2025
01:30
I Don't Like CarrotsSouth ParkS27 E5
Worried about the baby and what it will do to his lifestyle, the President's hatches another scheme that goes wrong.
09/25/2025
01:53
A Boy or a Girl?South ParkS27 E5
Fox News annonces the most popular topic of conversation in the United States. Meanwhile, the President realizes how much his life will change when the baby arrives.
09/25/2025