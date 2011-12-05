South Park

You're a Fat Little Boy

Season 15 E 4 • 05/18/2011

Cartman sits down with a Therapist to discuss his anger issues.

01:23

Boom Boom Pow
South ParkS15 E5

Cartman recruites Kyle for his latest money making scheme.
05/12/2011
02:25

Recruiting Babies
South ParkS15 E5

Cartman and Butters pay a visit to the home of a future player, while Kyle attempts to explain himself.
05/12/2011
00:51

Sorry Skippy
South ParkS15 E5

Kyle struggles with the ethics of his new job.
05/12/2011
01:22

Slash is Everywhere
South ParkS15 E5

The CBAA tries to book Slash, while Kyle lays out his plans for an orphanage.
05/12/2011
01:24

Slash Ain't Real?!
South ParkS15 E5

Clyde and Craig search for the whereabouts of Slash.
05/12/2011
01:24

Crack Baby Orphanage
South ParkS15 E5

When all seems lost, Kyle and Stan discover a miracle.
05/12/2011
01:16

We get NOTHING?!
South ParkS15 E5

The CBAA discovers the details of their videogame deal.
05/12/2011
01:08

Eric Cartman, 1.2 Inches
South ParkS15 E4

The boys gather around to view the growth chart.
05/18/2011
01:34

A Den of Snakes!
South ParkS15 E4

Cartman confronts the boys about the school going too far.
05/18/2011
01:46

Pulling a Scared Turtle
South ParkS15 E4

Cartman re-measures all the boys to get the numbers right.
05/18/2011
01:48

01:40

My Name is Dr. Marsh
South ParkS15 E4

The parents find out about the incident at school and Randy volunteers to talk to the children.
05/18/2011
01:18

Anger Management Class
South ParkS15 E4

Cartman visits an Anger Management Class to discuss his issues.
05/18/2011
01:33

Burn It Down!!!
South ParkS15 E4

Randy gets thrown into anger management class.
05/18/2011
01:49

Pissed Off and Angry Party
South ParkS15 E4

Randy and his followers take over the Federal Express.
05/18/2011
01:08

I Thought I Was Hung!
South ParkS15 E4

Butters is unhappy with his T.M.I.
05/18/2011
01:06

Isn't... There?
South ParkS15 E4

The Government discovers whats truly behind all this anger.
05/18/2011
01:38

America is Back!
South ParkS15 E4

The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
00:52

I Got A Job, Stan
South ParkS15 E5

Kyle sheds light on his new hustle.
05/25/2011
00:26

Postman Butters
South ParkS15 E6

Butters informs Mr. Lu Kim about South Park's new sushi restaurant.
06/01/2011
01:33

Welcome to City Sushi
South ParkS15 E6

Lu Kim confronts the owner of City Sushi.
06/01/2011