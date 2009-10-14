South Park

Smackdown

Season 13 E 10 • 10/21/2009

The Wrestling Takedown Federation presents its finest performance to date...Smackdown.

01:42

STRETCH!
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates goes really, really undercover.
10/14/2009
02:06

You Done Changed The Game
South ParkS13 E9

A new ho joins Butters' company, only to show him the true meaning of pimping.
10/14/2009
02:48

They Took His Dog!
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Coach proves in the end that he's the best wrestler of all.
10/21/2009
00:50

Stir with the Excitement of Violence
South ParkS13 E10

The boy's backyard wrestling league really takes off.
10/21/2009
01:29

BASTARDOS!
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Coach attempts to sabotage the boys' performance.
10/21/2009
01:18

You Took My Girl AND My Job!
South ParkS13 E10

The boys get all pumped for a professional wrestling match.
10/21/2009
02:01

Wrestling Auditions
South ParkS13 E10

The boys hold auditions to find better wrestling talent.
10/21/2009
01:07

Stop Running Juggernaut
South ParkS13 E10

Drama unfolds on stage as Juggernaut tries to run away from his problems.
10/21/2009
01:25

What You Mean it Ain't Real?
South ParkS13 E10

The rednecks talk about the greatest wrestling they've ever seen.
10/21/2009
01:16

Three Primary Obstacles
South ParkS13 E10

Cartman calls an emergency meeting to discuss the weak links in their organization.
10/21/2009
01:40

02:28

Wrestling Takedown Federation
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Takedown Federation is born and the rednecks buy into the action.
10/21/2009
01:50

The Fine Sport of Wrastling
South ParkS13 E10

The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009
00:25

That Does It!
South ParkS13 E13

Butters rallies a charge against Wendy.
11/11/2009
01:50

Pi Pi's Splashtown
South ParkS13 E14

The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:21

Almost All P, No H
South ParkS13 E14

The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:02

Drink the Pee
South ParkS13 E14

Kyle prepares for his big dive.
11/18/2009
02:12

Not My Waterpark
South ParkS13 E14

Cartman sings a heartfelt ode about how his water park isn't the way he remembered it.
11/18/2009
01:30

IT'S-A-DA-PEE!
South ParkS13 E14

Disaster strikes the water park.
11/18/2009
02:12

You Gotta Swim!
South ParkS13 E14

Kyle is stranded in the ocean of pee. Meanwhile, Cartman finds rescue at the hands of minorities.
11/18/2009