Do You Know What Weakness Is?

Season 17 E 8 • 11/20/2013

Bill Gates stops by the corporate headquarters to make some changes.

00:50

A Dying Breed
South ParkS17 E7

Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.
11/13/2013
01:17

Brack Friday Bunduru
South ParkS17 E7

The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013
00:31

Pre-Order Doesn't Mean Shit
South ParkS17 E7

Cartman coaches his army while Kyle has reservations about what side he's on.
11/13/2013
02:33

The Watch Is Yours Now
South ParkS17 E7

After blood is drawn at the mall, Randy takes command. Meanwhile, Stan announces the new leader of his army.
11/13/2013
00:52

Previously on South Park
South ParkS17 E8

The events of "Black Friday" are recapped with a special Game of Thrones style intro.
11/20/2013
01:18

And I... Am A Princess
South ParkS17 E8

Princess Kenny mulls over the light and dark sides of the upcoming battle.
11/20/2013
01:20

Attack Their Weak Spot!
South ParkS17 E8

Although inexperienced, Wizard Cartman's army trains for the upcoming war.
11/20/2013
01:27

Tides Of War Are Changing
South ParkS17 E8

After hearing dire news from Cartman the Wizard, the employees at Microsoft try to warn the CEO of an upcoming war in Colorado.
11/20/2013
01:37

We Can Walk REALLY Slow
South ParkS17 E8

The Mall Security Guards honor another fallen member, as shoppers return in anticipation of the Black Friday sale.
11/20/2013
01:09

STAY OUT OF MY DAMN YARD!!!
South ParkS17 E8

Wizard Cartman plots with Paladin Butters in the enchanted garden.
11/20/2013
01:28

01:31

Soft And Flacid
South ParkS17 E8

Butters and Scott Malkinson visit George ArrrRrgh Martin to find out more about Game of Thrones.
11/20/2013
01:03

Who's Playing Dirty Now?
South ParkS17 E8

Cartman tries to persuade Kyle to betray Stan.
11/20/2013
01:37

Good For The News
South ParkS17 E8

Bill Gates recruits the news team to his side for the Black Friday battle.
11/20/2013
02:01

An Audience With The Princess
South ParkS17 E8

The Wizard King and his army visit Princess Kenny with one last opportunity to avoid the upcoming war.
11/20/2013
00:44

Drdrd Rddrd Ddrd Ddrdrrr!
South ParkS17 E8

Butters and Scott Malkinson get the inside story from George ArrrRrgh Martin, but don't learn any new information about the dragons.
11/20/2013
00:47

The Betrayal Garden
South ParkS17 E8

Bill Gates and Grand Wiard Cartman work out the details of their arrangement.
11/20/2013
00:49

I Enjoyed It Immensely
South ParkS17 E8

The news reporter convinces the President of Sony to even the odds in the Black Friday war.
11/20/2013
01:27

A Chorus of Wieners
South ParkS17 E8

After spending the day with George ArrrRrgh Martin, Butters and Scott finally reach a breaking point.
11/20/2013
01:02

Push Back Black Friday
South ParkS17 E8

Randy and the Mall Security guards receive shocking news about the Black Friday event.
11/20/2013
01:16

PRINCESSSUU KENNY!
South ParkS17 E8

The President of Sony presents Kenny with a gift that will make him a real Japanese Princess.
11/20/2013