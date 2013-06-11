South Park

A Dying Breed

Season 17 E 7 • 11/13/2013

Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.

01:31

HELLO ISRAEL!
South ParkS17 E6

Jews, Christians, and Muslims have united, ushering in 10 years of Van Halen.
11/06/2013
00:58

Endure All The Farts
South ParkS17 E6

Kyle is visited by God and given some reassuring words.
11/06/2013
00:38

Israel Freaking Rocks!
South ParkS17 E6

People of all religions continue to celebrate world peace with Van Halen.
11/06/2013
02:08

And Now, Winter Comes Again...
South ParkS17 E7

The boys begin to train for the big fight. Meanwhile, Randy hears about the horrors of last year's Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:15

New Recruits
South ParkS17 E7

Randy joins a fresh batch of mall cops as they prepare for Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:43

Fighters of Zaron
South ParkS17 E7

Cartman gathers all the boys together and unveils his plan to get the next gen gaming systems.
11/13/2013
00:53

It's A Family Tradition
South ParkS17 E7

Channel 9 news interviews excited Black Friday shoppers.
11/13/2013
01:41

Big Dong And Prosper
South ParkS17 E7

Cartman recruits the help of the Federation kids, while the boys discover a new Black Friday threat.
11/13/2013
01:56

Battle Lines Are Being Drawn
South ParkS17 E7

Stan tries to recruit the Goth Kids, while Cartman has a serious talk with Lady McCormick.
11/13/2013
01:07

I See It In You
South ParkS17 E7

Ol' Cap has a heartfelt chat with Randy.
11/13/2013
00:50

01:17

Brack Friday Bunduru
South ParkS17 E7

The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013
01:09

Ate My Son 'Fer A Blu-ray Player
South ParkS17 E9

Channel 9 News interviews a Black Friday shopper outside the South Park Mall.
12/04/2013
01:36

He's Lying To You!!
South ParkS17 E9

Cartman and Stan discuss their plans in the Enchanted Garden, only to be interrupted by the old man again.
12/04/2013
01:24

Completely Betrayed
South ParkS17 E9

Kyle visits a captive Stan and apologizes.
12/04/2013
01:06

EVERYBODY REALLY LIKED HIMMM!!
South ParkS17 E9

During Randy's security pep talk, he loses another good man.
12/04/2013
00:49

JUST DO IT!!
South ParkS17 E9

George RR Martin finally arrives at the mall to cut the ribbon.
12/04/2013
01:12

Let's Finish It!!
South ParkS17 E9

Randy and the Mall Guards find out about the Red Robbin Wedding, while Bill Gates and the President of Sony throw down.
12/04/2013
00:59

Black Friday Is Over
South ParkS17 E9

The boys make their way through the remnants of the Black Friday carnage and claim their prize.
12/04/2013
00:57

You Okay, Bro?
South ParkS18 E1

Meanwhile at Stan and Kyle's start-up company, they also have disagreements about their new company's direction.
09/24/2014
00:40

Furry Balls Plopped Menacingly On The Table, INC.
South ParkS18 E1

The boys settle on a start-up name, but it doesn't quite roll off the tongue.
09/24/2014