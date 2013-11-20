South Park

A Chorus of Wieners

Season 17 E 8 • 11/20/2013

After spending the day with George ArrrRrgh Martin, Butters and Scott finally reach a breaking point.

01:37

We Can Walk REALLY Slow
South ParkS17 E8

The Mall Security Guards honor another fallen member, as shoppers return in anticipation of the Black Friday sale.
11/20/2013
01:09

STAY OUT OF MY DAMN YARD!!!
South ParkS17 E8

Wizard Cartman plots with Paladin Butters in the enchanted garden.
11/20/2013
01:28

Do You Know What Weakness Is?
South ParkS17 E8

Bill Gates stops by the corporate headquarters to make some changes.
11/20/2013
01:31

Soft And Flacid
South ParkS17 E8

Butters and Scott Malkinson visit George ArrrRrgh Martin to find out more about Game of Thrones.
11/20/2013
01:03

Who's Playing Dirty Now?
South ParkS17 E8

Cartman tries to persuade Kyle to betray Stan.
11/20/2013
01:37

Good For The News
South ParkS17 E8

Bill Gates recruits the news team to his side for the Black Friday battle.
11/20/2013
02:01

An Audience With The Princess
South ParkS17 E8

The Wizard King and his army visit Princess Kenny with one last opportunity to avoid the upcoming war.
11/20/2013
00:44

Drdrd Rddrd Ddrd Ddrdrrr!
South ParkS17 E8

Butters and Scott Malkinson get the inside story from George ArrrRrgh Martin, but don't learn any new information about the dragons.
11/20/2013
00:47

The Betrayal Garden
South ParkS17 E8

Bill Gates and Grand Wiard Cartman work out the details of their arrangement.
11/20/2013
00:49

I Enjoyed It Immensely
South ParkS17 E8

The news reporter convinces the President of Sony to even the odds in the Black Friday war.
11/20/2013
01:27

01:02

Push Back Black Friday
South ParkS17 E8

Randy and the Mall Security guards receive shocking news about the Black Friday event.
11/20/2013
01:16

PRINCESSSUU KENNY!
South ParkS17 E8

The President of Sony presents Kenny with a gift that will make him a real Japanese Princess.
11/20/2013
01:23

PRINCESS KENNY, SAYONARA!
South ParkS17 E9

Princess Kenny receives an invitation to the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
00:31

Previously on South Park
South ParkS17 E9

An action packed recap of the events leading up to "Titties and Dragons".
12/04/2013
00:27

South Park Wiener Wiener Wiener Intro
South ParkS17 E9

South Park's intro gets an all new song!
12/04/2013
01:54

PRINCESS KENNY ASSISTO!
South ParkS17 E9

Anime Princess Kenny comes to the aide of the Sony Corporation.
12/04/2013
01:09

Ate My Son 'Fer A Blu-ray Player
South ParkS17 E9

Channel 9 News interviews a Black Friday shopper outside the South Park Mall.
12/04/2013
01:48

Take Over Red Robin?
South ParkS17 E9

As Stan's army plans their attack, the Xbox Fighters offer terms for a truce.
12/04/2013
01:36

He's Lying To You!!
South ParkS17 E9

Cartman and Stan discuss their plans in the Enchanted Garden, only to be interrupted by the old man again.
12/04/2013
00:47

On His Way
South ParkS17 E9

At the South Park Mall, everyone awaits the arrival of this year's honorary ribbon cutter, who is traveling by horseback.
12/04/2013