PRINCESSSUU KENNY!
Season 17 E 8 • 11/20/2013
The President of Sony presents Kenny with a gift that will make him a real Japanese Princess.
01:28
Do You Know What Weakness Is?South ParkS17 E8
Bill Gates stops by the corporate headquarters to make some changes.
11/20/2013
01:31
Soft And FlacidSouth ParkS17 E8
Butters and Scott Malkinson visit George ArrrRrgh Martin to find out more about Game of Thrones.
11/20/2013
01:03
Who's Playing Dirty Now?South ParkS17 E8
Cartman tries to persuade Kyle to betray Stan.
11/20/2013
01:37
Good For The NewsSouth ParkS17 E8
Bill Gates recruits the news team to his side for the Black Friday battle.
11/20/2013
02:01
An Audience With The PrincessSouth ParkS17 E8
The Wizard King and his army visit Princess Kenny with one last opportunity to avoid the upcoming war.
11/20/2013
00:44
Drdrd Rddrd Ddrd Ddrdrrr!South ParkS17 E8
Butters and Scott Malkinson get the inside story from George ArrrRrgh Martin, but don't learn any new information about the dragons.
11/20/2013
00:47
The Betrayal GardenSouth ParkS17 E8
Bill Gates and Grand Wiard Cartman work out the details of their arrangement.
11/20/2013
00:49
I Enjoyed It ImmenselySouth ParkS17 E8
The news reporter convinces the President of Sony to even the odds in the Black Friday war.
11/20/2013
01:27
A Chorus of WienersSouth ParkS17 E8
After spending the day with George ArrrRrgh Martin, Butters and Scott finally reach a breaking point.
11/20/2013
01:02
Push Back Black FridaySouth ParkS17 E8
Randy and the Mall Security guards receive shocking news about the Black Friday event.
11/20/2013
01:16
01:23
PRINCESS KENNY, SAYONARA!South ParkS17 E9
Princess Kenny receives an invitation to the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
00:31
Previously on South ParkSouth ParkS17 E9
An action packed recap of the events leading up to "Titties and Dragons".
12/04/2013
00:27
South Park Wiener Wiener Wiener IntroSouth ParkS17 E9
South Park's intro gets an all new song!
12/04/2013
01:54
PRINCESS KENNY ASSISTO!South ParkS17 E9
Anime Princess Kenny comes to the aide of the Sony Corporation.
12/04/2013
01:09
Ate My Son 'Fer A Blu-ray PlayerSouth ParkS17 E9
Channel 9 News interviews a Black Friday shopper outside the South Park Mall.
12/04/2013
01:48
Take Over Red Robin?South ParkS17 E9
As Stan's army plans their attack, the Xbox Fighters offer terms for a truce.
12/04/2013
01:36
He's Lying To You!!South ParkS17 E9
Cartman and Stan discuss their plans in the Enchanted Garden, only to be interrupted by the old man again.
12/04/2013
00:47
On His WaySouth ParkS17 E9
At the South Park Mall, everyone awaits the arrival of this year's honorary ribbon cutter, who is traveling by horseback.
12/04/2013
00:53
This Is V.I.P.South ParkS17 E9
As everyone prepares for the Red Robin wedding, Kyle discovers that something has happened to Stan.
12/04/2013