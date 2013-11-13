South Park
Previously on South Park
Season 17 E 8 • 11/20/2013
The events of "Black Friday" are recapped with a special Game of Thrones style intro.
Sneaky Little BeeSouth ParkS17 E7
Sharon confronts Randy about his new mall security gig.
11/13/2013
01:41
Big Dong And ProsperSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman recruits the help of the Federation kids, while the boys discover a new Black Friday threat.
11/13/2013
00:36
Stop Touching Me ElmoSouth ParkS17 E7
The gift every child is asking for this holiday season.
11/13/2013
00:56
WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?South ParkS17 E7
The mall cops are horrified when they hear about the new Elmo doll coming out on Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:56
Battle Lines Are Being DrawnSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan tries to recruit the Goth Kids, while Cartman has a serious talk with Lady McCormick.
11/13/2013
00:50
A Dying BreedSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.
11/13/2013
01:17
Brack Friday BunduruSouth ParkS17 E7
The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013
00:31
Pre-Order Doesn't Mean ShitSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman coaches his army while Kyle has reservations about what side he's on.
11/13/2013
02:33
The Watch Is Yours NowSouth ParkS17 E7
After blood is drawn at the mall, Randy takes command. Meanwhile, Stan announces the new leader of his army.
11/13/2013
00:52
01:18
And I... Am A PrincessSouth ParkS17 E8
Princess Kenny mulls over the light and dark sides of the upcoming battle.
11/20/2013
01:20
Attack Their Weak Spot!South ParkS17 E8
Although inexperienced, Wizard Cartman's army trains for the upcoming war.
11/20/2013
01:27
Tides Of War Are ChangingSouth ParkS17 E8
After hearing dire news from Cartman the Wizard, the employees at Microsoft try to warn the CEO of an upcoming war in Colorado.
11/20/2013
01:37
We Can Walk REALLY SlowSouth ParkS17 E8
The Mall Security Guards honor another fallen member, as shoppers return in anticipation of the Black Friday sale.
11/20/2013
01:09
STAY OUT OF MY DAMN YARD!!!South ParkS17 E8
Wizard Cartman plots with Paladin Butters in the enchanted garden.
11/20/2013
01:28
Do You Know What Weakness Is?South ParkS17 E8
Bill Gates stops by the corporate headquarters to make some changes.
11/20/2013
01:31
Soft And FlacidSouth ParkS17 E8
Butters and Scott Malkinson visit George ArrrRrgh Martin to find out more about Game of Thrones.
11/20/2013
01:03
Who's Playing Dirty Now?South ParkS17 E8
Cartman tries to persuade Kyle to betray Stan.
11/20/2013
01:37
Good For The NewsSouth ParkS17 E8
Bill Gates recruits the news team to his side for the Black Friday battle.
11/20/2013