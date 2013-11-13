South Park
The Watch Is Yours Now
Season 17 E 7 • 11/13/2013
After blood is drawn at the mall, Randy takes command. Meanwhile, Stan announces the new leader of his army.
02:37
That's How Xbox People AreSouth ParkS17 E7
Butters discusses wieners, while the boys divide into dueling factions over next gen gaming consoles.
11/13/2013
00:58
Sneaky Little BeeSouth ParkS17 E7
Sharon confronts Randy about his new mall security gig.
11/13/2013
01:41
Big Dong And ProsperSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman recruits the help of the Federation kids, while the boys discover a new Black Friday threat.
11/13/2013
00:36
Stop Touching Me ElmoSouth ParkS17 E7
The gift every child is asking for this holiday season.
11/13/2013
00:56
WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?South ParkS17 E7
The mall cops are horrified when they hear about the new Elmo doll coming out on Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:56
Battle Lines Are Being DrawnSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan tries to recruit the Goth Kids, while Cartman has a serious talk with Lady McCormick.
11/13/2013
00:50
A Dying BreedSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.
11/13/2013
01:17
Brack Friday BunduruSouth ParkS17 E7
The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013
00:31
Pre-Order Doesn't Mean ShitSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman coaches his army while Kyle has reservations about what side he's on.
11/13/2013
02:33
01:09
Ate My Son 'Fer A Blu-ray PlayerSouth ParkS17 E9
Channel 9 News interviews a Black Friday shopper outside the South Park Mall.
12/04/2013
01:36
He's Lying To You!!South ParkS17 E9
Cartman and Stan discuss their plans in the Enchanted Garden, only to be interrupted by the old man again.
12/04/2013
01:06
EVERYBODY REALLY LIKED HIMMM!!South ParkS17 E9
During Randy's security pep talk, he loses another good man.
12/04/2013
00:49
JUST DO IT!!South ParkS17 E9
George RR Martin finally arrives at the mall to cut the ribbon.
12/04/2013
01:12
Let's Finish It!!South ParkS17 E9
Randy and the Mall Guards find out about the Red Robbin Wedding, while Bill Gates and the President of Sony throw down.
12/04/2013
01:51
The Battle of Black FridaySouth ParkS17 E9
The doors to the Mall finally open and the Black Friday mayhem is in full force. Meanwhile, a winner is crowned at the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
00:59
Black Friday Is OverSouth ParkS17 E9
The boys make their way through the remnants of the Black Friday carnage and claim their prize.
12/04/2013
00:57
You Okay, Bro?South ParkS18 E1
Meanwhile at Stan and Kyle's start-up company, they also have disagreements about their new company's direction.
09/24/2014