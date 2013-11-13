South Park
Good For The News
Season 17 E 8 • 11/20/2013
Bill Gates recruits the news team to his side for the Black Friday battle.
02:33
The Watch Is Yours NowSouth ParkS17 E7
After blood is drawn at the mall, Randy takes command. Meanwhile, Stan announces the new leader of his army.
11/13/2013
00:52
Previously on South ParkSouth ParkS17 E8
The events of "Black Friday" are recapped with a special Game of Thrones style intro.
11/20/2013
01:18
And I... Am A PrincessSouth ParkS17 E8
Princess Kenny mulls over the light and dark sides of the upcoming battle.
11/20/2013
01:20
Attack Their Weak Spot!South ParkS17 E8
Although inexperienced, Wizard Cartman's army trains for the upcoming war.
11/20/2013
01:27
Tides Of War Are ChangingSouth ParkS17 E8
After hearing dire news from Cartman the Wizard, the employees at Microsoft try to warn the CEO of an upcoming war in Colorado.
11/20/2013
01:37
We Can Walk REALLY SlowSouth ParkS17 E8
The Mall Security Guards honor another fallen member, as shoppers return in anticipation of the Black Friday sale.
11/20/2013
01:09
STAY OUT OF MY DAMN YARD!!!South ParkS17 E8
Wizard Cartman plots with Paladin Butters in the enchanted garden.
11/20/2013
01:28
Do You Know What Weakness Is?South ParkS17 E8
Bill Gates stops by the corporate headquarters to make some changes.
11/20/2013
01:31
Soft And FlacidSouth ParkS17 E8
Butters and Scott Malkinson visit George ArrrRrgh Martin to find out more about Game of Thrones.
11/20/2013
01:03
Who's Playing Dirty Now?South ParkS17 E8
Cartman tries to persuade Kyle to betray Stan.
11/20/2013
01:37
02:01
An Audience With The PrincessSouth ParkS17 E8
The Wizard King and his army visit Princess Kenny with one last opportunity to avoid the upcoming war.
11/20/2013
00:44
Drdrd Rddrd Ddrd Ddrdrrr!South ParkS17 E8
Butters and Scott Malkinson get the inside story from George ArrrRrgh Martin, but don't learn any new information about the dragons.
11/20/2013
00:47
The Betrayal GardenSouth ParkS17 E8
Bill Gates and Grand Wiard Cartman work out the details of their arrangement.
11/20/2013
00:49
I Enjoyed It ImmenselySouth ParkS17 E8
The news reporter convinces the President of Sony to even the odds in the Black Friday war.
11/20/2013
01:27
A Chorus of WienersSouth ParkS17 E8
After spending the day with George ArrrRrgh Martin, Butters and Scott finally reach a breaking point.
11/20/2013
01:02
Push Back Black FridaySouth ParkS17 E8
Randy and the Mall Security guards receive shocking news about the Black Friday event.
11/20/2013
01:16
PRINCESSSUU KENNY!South ParkS17 E8
The President of Sony presents Kenny with a gift that will make him a real Japanese Princess.
11/20/2013
01:23
PRINCESS KENNY, SAYONARA!South ParkS17 E9
Princess Kenny receives an invitation to the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
00:31
Previously on South ParkSouth ParkS17 E9
An action packed recap of the events leading up to "Titties and Dragons".
12/04/2013