South Park
Cartman Joins NAMBLA
Season 4 E 5 • 06/21/2000
Cartman decides to seek friendship using the Internet, and finds an older man who is more than willing to be his friend...and more.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E12South ParkHooked on Monkey Fonics
To help Cartman win the school spelling bee, Cartman's Mom gives him the Hooked on Monkey Fonics spelling system.
11/10/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E13South ParkStarvin' Marvin In Space
Starvin' Marvin returns to South Park with an alien spaceship and enlists Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny's help to seek out a new home for his starving people.
11/17/1999
Full Ep
22:00
S3 • E14South ParkThe Red Badge of Gayness
Cartman has visions of glory as he suits up for the Confederacy in the annual reenactment of a Civil War battle, and leads the drunken rebels to defeat the union.
11/24/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E15South ParkMr. Hankey's Christmas Classics
An extravaganza of holiday songs are performed in unique South Park style, hosted by Mr. Hankey.
12/01/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E16South ParkAre You There God? It's Me, Jesus
People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.
12/29/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E17South ParkWorld Wide Recorder Concert
The children of South Park are invited to Arkansas for the "Four Million Child Blow 2000," the first worldwide recorder concert.
01/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E1South ParkTooth Fairy's Tats 2000
When Cartman discovers the Tooth Fairy is paying a premium price for his lost teeth, he and the boys seize the opportunity to make some cash.
04/05/2000
Full Ep
21:58
S4 • E2South ParkCartman's Silly Hate Crime 2000
Cartman is pursued by the FBI for committing a hate crime and lands in juvenile hall.
04/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E3South ParkTimmy 2000
When Timmy is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder, it triggers a wave of prescription drug abuse at South Park Elementary.
04/19/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E4South ParkQuintuplets 2000
8-year-old contorting quintuplets from Romania defect to the United States and seek shelter with Stan's family.
04/26/2000
Full Ep
21:58
S4 • E6South ParkCherokee Hair Tampons
Kyle needs a kidney transplant and Cartman is discovered to be the perfect donor. Cartman gladly offers his kidney to Kyle -- for the price of $10 million dollars.
06/28/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E7South ParkChef Goes Nanners
Chef's passionate protest declaring the South Park flag racist enflames the entire town.
07/05/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E8South ParkSomething You Can Do With Your Finger
"Fingerbang" is the newest boy band starring all the boys and it's also Cartman's latest scheme to make a million dollars.
07/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E9South ParkDo The Handicapped Go To Hell?
The boys learn in Sunday school that they must confess their sins, but worry about Timmy since all he can say is his own name.
07/19/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E10South ParkProbably
Cartman's flock begins to grow and the children begin plans to build him a Church. Meanwhile, Satan turns to God for advice.
07/26/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E11South ParkFourth Grade
The boys devise a plan to travel back in time a full year and return to the third grade, with the help of Timmy and his electronic wheelchair.
11/08/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E12South ParkTrapper Keeper
When Cartman finally stops bragging about his new Trapper Keeper, a stranger informs him that it will eventually take over the world and destroy humankind, if they don't destroy it first.
11/15/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E13South ParkHelen Keller! The Musical
When Butters informs the fourth graders that the Kindergarteners school play is a magnificent sight to behold, they go through a lot of pain to make sure they beat the tiny tots' show.
11/22/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S4 • E14South ParkPip
When Pip is offered the opportunity to become a gentleman he goes to London only to discover that Miss Havisham plans to break his heart.
11/29/2000