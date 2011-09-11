South Park
Raising The Bar
Season 16 E 9 • 10/03/2012
Cartman finally admits he's fat and immediately gets a mobility scooter.
S15 • E13South ParkA History Channel Thanksgiving
The boys are getting close to discovering the truth about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
S15 • E14South ParkThe Poor Kid
The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011
S16 • E1South ParkReverse Cowgirl
Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012
S16 • E2South ParkCash For Gold
Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
S16 • E3South ParkFaith Hilling
The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012
S16 • E4South ParkJewpacabra
The town's big Easter Egg Hunt is in jeopardy when Cartman produces video evidence of a mysterious creature lurking in the woods.
04/04/2012
S16 • E5South ParkButterballs
Butters' Grandma continues to bully him.
04/11/2012
S16 • E6South ParkI Should Have Never Gone Ziplining
The boys' ziplining adventure becomes a terrifying test of survival.
04/18/2012
S16 • E7South ParkCartman Finds Love
The time has finally come for Cartman to let a special someone know exactly how he feels.
04/25/2012
S16 • E8South ParkSarcastaball
Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.
09/26/2012
22:00
S16 • E10South ParkInsecurity
Cartman signs up for a home security system.
10/10/2012
S16 • E11South ParkGoing Native
Butters finally arrives in his native homeland.
10/17/2012
S16 • E12South ParkA Nightmare On FaceTime
Randy's big plans for Halloween night keep Stan from trick or treating with his friends.
10/24/2012
S16 • E13South ParkA Scause For Applause
A serious doping scandal shakes everyone's faith in a beloved icon. Everyone who once supported the fallen hero is now cutting off their symbolic yellow wristbands.
10/31/2012
S16 • E14South ParkObama Wins!
Eric Cartman is hiding something in his bedroom that could change the entire outcome of the Presidential election.
11/07/2012
S17 • E1South ParkLet Go, Let Gov
Cartman infiltrates the NSA and doesn't like what he finds in his personal file.
09/25/2013
S17 • E2South ParkInformative Murder Porn
The boys use the game of "Minecraft" as a distraction to keep their parents from hurting each other.
10/02/2013
S17 • E3South ParkWorld War Zimmerman
Cartman sees Tolkien as a threat to all humanity.
10/09/2013
S17 • E4South ParkGoth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers
The Goth kids are being sent away to a camp for troubled children.
10/23/2013