Full Ep

S3 • E14
South Park
Red Badge of Gayness

The boys practice for the Civil War reenactment.
11/24/1999
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S3 • E15
South Park
Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics

An extravaganza of holiday songs are performed in unique South Park style, hosted by Mr. Hankey.
12/01/1999
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S3 • E16
South Park
Are You There God? It's Me, Jesus

People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.
12/29/1999
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S3 • E17
South Park
World Wide Recorder Concert

The children of South Park are invited to Arkansas for the "Four Million Child Blow 2000," the first worldwide recorder concert.
01/12/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E1
South Park
Tooth Fairy's Tats 2000

When Cartman discovers the Tooth Fairy is paying a premium price for his lost teeth, he and the boys seize the opportunity to make some cash.
04/05/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E2
South Park
Cartman's Silly Hate Crime 2000

Cartman is pursued by the FBI for committing a hate crime and lands in juvenile hall.
04/12/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E3
South Park
Timmy 2000

When Timmy is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder, it triggers a wave of prescription drug abuse at South Park Elementary.
04/19/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E4
South Park
Quintuplets 2000

8-year-old contorting quintuplets from Romania defect to the United States and seek shelter with Stan's family.
04/26/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E5
South Park
Cartman Joins NAMBLA

Cartman decides to seek friendship using the Internet, and finds an older man who is more than willing to be his friend...and more.
06/21/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E6
South Park
Cherokee Hair Tampons

Kyle needs a kidney transplant and Cartman is discovered to be the perfect donor. Cartman gladly offers his kidney to Kyle -- for the price of $10 million dollars.
06/28/2000
Full Ep
21:59

Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E8
South Park
Something You Can Do With Your Finger

"Fingerbang" is the newest boy band starring all the boys and it's also Cartman's latest scheme to make a million dollars.
07/12/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E9
South Park
Do The Handicapped Go To Hell?

The boys learn in Sunday school that they must confess their sins, but worry about Timmy since all he can say is his own name.
07/19/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E10
South Park
Probably

Cartman's flock begins to grow and the children begin plans to build him a Church. Meanwhile, Satan turns to God for advice.
07/26/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E11
South Park
Fourth Grade

The boys devise a plan to travel back in time a full year and return to the third grade, with the help of Timmy and his electronic wheelchair.
11/08/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E12
South Park
Trapper Keeper

When Cartman finally stops bragging about his new Trapper Keeper, a stranger informs him that it will eventually take over the world and destroy humankind, if they don't destroy it first.
11/15/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E13
South Park
Helen Keller! The Musical

When Butters informs the fourth graders that the Kindergarteners school play is a magnificent sight to behold, they go through a lot of pain to make sure they beat the tiny tots' show.
11/22/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E14
South Park
Pip

When Pip is offered the opportunity to become a gentleman he goes to London only to discover that Miss Havisham plans to break his heart.
11/29/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E15
South Park
Fat Camp

Cartman's family and friends have intervened and are forcing him to trim down. While Cartman's away, Kenny's star is on the rise when he gets his own reality TV show.
12/06/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E16
South Park
The Wacky Molestation Adventure

To get back at his parents for not letting him go to a concert, Kyle tells the police that his parents molested him. Soon, the whole town is free of adults and divided into two rival cities.
12/13/2000
Full Ep

currently unavailable

S4 • E17
South Park
A Very Crappy Christmas

When Mr. Hankey skips Christmas, the boys find him living with his alcoholic wife and their three little nuggets. He tells them that no one is into Christmas anymore.
12/20/2000