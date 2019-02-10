South Park
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Season 24 E 2 • 03/10/2021
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
S23 • E2South ParkBand in China
Randy sees an opportunity for Tegridy in China.
10/02/2019
S23 • E3South ParkSHOTS!!!
Randy celebrates the success of Tegridy Farms while Cartman refuses to get a shot.
10/09/2019
S23 • E4South ParkLet Them Eat Goo
Cartman is sure the new plant-based diet in the school cafeteria gave him a heart attack.
10/16/2019
S23 • E5South ParkTegridy Farms Halloween Special
It's Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter's marijuana problem.
10/30/2019
S23 • E6South ParkSeason Finale
The citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/06/2019
S23 • E7South ParkBoard Girls
The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
11/13/2019
S23 • E8South ParkTurd Burglars
Kyle's mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/27/2019
S23 • E9South ParkBasic Cable
Scott Malkinson's desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/04/2019
S23 • E10South ParkChristmas Snow
Santa is stealing all the joy from the town's Holiday Season.
12/11/2019
47:16
S24 • E1South ParkThe Pandemic Special
Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
46:47
S25 • E1South ParkPajama day
After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
S25 • E2South ParkThe Big Fix
Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
S25 • E3South ParkCity People
Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
S25 • E4South ParkBack to the Cold War
A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
03/02/2022
S25 • E5South ParkHelp, My Teenager Hates Me!
Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/09/2022
S25 • E6South ParkCredigree Weed St. Patrick's Day Special
Butters is shocked to learn that people in South Park don't understand what St. Patrick's Day is really about.
03/16/2022
S26 • E1South ParkCupid Ye
Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
02/08/2023
S26 • E2South ParkThe Worldwide Privacy Tour
The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.
02/15/2023
S26 • E3South ParkJapanese Toilet
South Park learns about the wonders of Japanese toilets.
03/01/2023