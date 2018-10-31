South Park
Tegridy Farms Halloween Special
Season 23 E 5 • 10/30/2019
It's Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter's marijuana problem.
S22 • E5South ParkThe Scoots
The Scoots - The kids plan to use the latest revolution in mobility to get more candy on Halloween than they have ever gotten before.
10/31/2018
S22 • E6South ParkTime to Get Cereal
Time to Get Cereal - South Park Citizens are in danger and the boys realize that only Al Gore can help.
11/07/2018
S22 • E7South ParkNobody Got Cereal?
Nobody Got Cereal? - The boys break out of jail and are on the run from the police and ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
S22 • E8South ParkBuddha Box
Cartman has been diagnosed with anxiety.
11/28/2018
S22 • E9South ParkUnfulfilled
Unfulfilled - South Park is chosen to be the home for Amazon's newest Fulfillment Center.
12/05/2018
S22 • E10South ParkBike Parade
The boys' chance of winning the Bike Parade is in jeopardy when Kenny quits.
12/12/2018
S23 • E1South ParkMexican Joker
Randy fights against home-grown. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp.
09/25/2019
S23 • E2South ParkBand in China
Randy sees an opportunity for Tegridy in China.
10/02/2019
S23 • E3South ParkSHOTS!!!
Randy celebrates the success of Tegridy Farms while Cartman refuses to get a shot.
10/09/2019
S23 • E4South ParkLet Them Eat Goo
Cartman is sure the new plant-based diet in the school cafeteria gave him a heart attack.
10/16/2019
S23 • E6South ParkSeason Finale
The citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/06/2019
S23 • E7South ParkBoard Girls
The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
11/13/2019
S23 • E8South ParkTurd Burglars
Kyle's mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/27/2019
S23 • E9South ParkBasic Cable
Scott Malkinson's desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/04/2019
S23 • E10South ParkChristmas Snow
Santa is stealing all the joy from the town's Holiday Season.
12/11/2019
S24 • E1South ParkThe Pandemic Special
Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
S24 • E2South ParkSouth ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
S25 • E1South ParkPajama day
After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
S25 • E2South ParkThe Big Fix
Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022