South Park

Tegridy Farms Halloween Special

Season 23 E 5 • 10/30/2019

It's Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter's marijuana problem.

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E5
South Park
The Scoots

The Scoots - The kids plan to use the latest revolution in mobility to get more candy on Halloween than they have ever gotten before.
10/31/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E6
South Park
Time to Get Cereal

Time to Get Cereal - South Park Citizens are in danger and the boys realize that only Al Gore can help.
11/07/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E7
South Park
Nobody Got Cereal?

Nobody Got Cereal? - The boys break out of jail and are on the run from the police and ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E8
South Park
Buddha Box

Cartman has been diagnosed with anxiety.
11/28/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E9
South Park
Unfulfilled

Unfulfilled - South Park is chosen to be the home for Amazon's newest Fulfillment Center.
12/05/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S22 • E10
South Park
Bike Parade

The boys' chance of winning the Bike Parade is in jeopardy when Kenny quits.
12/12/2018
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E1
South Park
Mexican Joker

Randy fights against home-grown. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp.
09/25/2019
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E2
South Park
Band in China

Randy sees an opportunity for Tegridy in China.
10/02/2019
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E3
South Park
SHOTS!!!

Randy celebrates the success of Tegridy Farms while Cartman refuses to get a shot.
10/09/2019
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E4
South Park
Let Them Eat Goo

Cartman is sure the new plant-based diet in the school cafeteria gave him a heart attack.
10/16/2019
Full Ep
22:14

S23 • E5
South Park
Tegridy Farms Halloween Special

It's Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter's marijuana problem.
10/30/2019
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E6
South Park
Season Finale

The citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/06/2019
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E7
South Park
Board Girls

The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E8
South Park
Turd Burglars

Kyle's mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/27/2019
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E9
South Park
Basic Cable

Scott Malkinson's desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/04/2019
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E10
South Park
Christmas Snow

Santa is stealing all the joy from the town's Holiday Season.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
47:16

S24 • E1
South Park
The Pandemic Special

Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
Full Ep
46:47

S24 • E2
South Park
South ParQ Vaccination Special

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E1
South Park
Pajama day

After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E2
South Park
The Big Fix

Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E3
South Park
City People

Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022