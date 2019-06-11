South Park

Back to the Cold War

Season 25 E 4 • 03/02/2022

A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.

S23 • E6
Season Finale
Season Finale

The citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/06/2019
S23 • E7
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E7
South Park
Board Girls

The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
11/13/2019
S23 • E8
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E8
South Park
Turd Burglars

Kyle's mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/27/2019
S23 • E9
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E9
South Park
Basic Cable

Scott Malkinson's desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/04/2019
S23 • E10
00:00
currently unavailable

S23 • E10
South Park
Christmas Snow

Santa is stealing all the joy from the town's Holiday Season.
12/11/2019
S24 • E1
47:16

S24 • E1
South Park
The Pandemic Special

Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
S24 • E2
46:47

S24 • E2
South Park
South ParQ Vaccination Special

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
S25 • E1
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E1
South Park
Pajama day

After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
S25 • E2
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E2
South Park
The Big Fix

Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
S25 • E3
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E3
South Park
City People

Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
S25 • E4
22:14

S25 • E5
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E5
South Park
Help, My Teenager Hates Me!

Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/09/2022
S25 • E6
00:00
currently unavailable

S25 • E6
South Park
Credigree Weed St. Patrick's Day Special

Butters is shocked to learn that people in South Park don't understand what St. Patrick's Day is really about.
03/16/2022
S26 • E1
00:00
currently unavailable

S26 • E1
South Park
Cupid Ye

Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
02/08/2023
S26 • E2
00:00
currently unavailable

S26 • E2
South Park
The Worldwide Privacy Tour

The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.
02/15/2023
S26 • E3
00:00
currently unavailable

S26 • E3
South Park
Japanese Toilet

South Park learns about the wonders of Japanese toilets.
03/01/2023
S26 • E4
00:00
currently unavailable

S26 • E4
South Park
Deep Learning

Stan is reeling when a cheating scandal hits the school.
03/08/2023
S26 • E5
00:00
currently unavailable

S26 • E5
South Park
DikinBaus Hot Dogs

The South Park boys renovate and open an historic restaurant in Colorado.
03/22/2023
S26 • E6
00:00
currently unavailable

S26 • E6
South Park
Spring Break

Spring Break is an excuse for Garrison to jump back into his former depraved lifestyle.
03/29/2023
S27 • E1
00:00
currently unavailable

S27 • E1
South Park
Sermon on the ‘Mount

Frustrated by the policies and actions of the President, the residents of South Park make a bold statement that cannot be ignored. Meanwhile Cartman and PC Principal struggle to find their place in a world they don't fully understand. When everything seems lost, Jesus returns with some sage advice to save the town from the brink of ruin.

07/23/2025
S27 • E2
00:00
currently unavailable

S27 • E2
South Park
Got A Nut

Kyle and Wendy are fed up with someone spewing hate at South Park Elementary, and surprisingly it's not Cartman. Meanwhile Mr. Mackey gets fired.
08/06/2025