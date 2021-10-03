South Park
Deep Learning
Season 26 E 4 • 03/08/2023
Stan is reeling when a cheating scandal hits the school.
Full Ep
46:47
S24 • E2South ParkSouth ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
Full Ep
22:15
S25 • E1South ParkPajama day
After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S25 • E2South ParkThe Big Fix
Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
02/09/2022
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S25 • E3South ParkCity People
Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S25 • E4South ParkBack to the Cold War
A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
03/02/2022
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S25 • E5South ParkHelp, My Teenager Hates Me!
Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/09/2022
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S25 • E6South ParkCredigree Weed St. Patrick's Day Special
Butters is shocked to learn that people in South Park don't understand what St. Patrick's Day is really about.
03/16/2022
Full Ep
22:14
S26 • E1South ParkCupid Ye
Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.
02/08/2023
Full Ep
22:15
S26 • E2South ParkThe Worldwide Privacy Tour
The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
22:14
S26 • E3South ParkJapanese Toilet
South Park learns about the wonders of Japanese toilets.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
22:14
Full Ep
22:14
S26 • E5South ParkDikinBaus Hot Dogs
The South Park boys renovate and open an historic restaurant in Colorado.
03/22/2023
Full Ep
22:14
S26 • E6South ParkSpring Break
Spring Break is an excuse for Garrison to jump back into his former depraved lifestyle.
03/29/2023
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S27 • E1South ParkSermon on the ‘Mount
Frustrated by the policies and actions of the President, the residents of South Park make a bold statement that cannot be ignored. Meanwhile Cartman and PC Principal struggle to find their place in a world they don't fully understand. When everything seems lost, Jesus returns with some sage advice to save the town from the brink of ruin.
07/23/2025
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S27 • E2South ParkGot A Nut
Kyle and Wendy are fed up with someone spewing hate at South Park Elementary, and surprisingly it's not Cartman. Meanwhile Mr. Mackey gets fired.
08/06/2025