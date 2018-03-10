South Park
Band in China
Season 23 E 2 • 10/02/2019
Randy sees an opportunity for Tegridy in China.
S22 • E2South ParkA Boy and a Priest
The town finds the church doors locked and there's no sign of Butters or the Pastor.
10/03/2018
S22 • E3South ParkThe Problem with a Poo
The Problem with a Poo - Mr. Hankey's offensive behavior puts him in jeopardy of being fired as the Director of the Annual Christmas Pageant.
10/10/2018
S22 • E4South ParkTegridy Farms
Tegridy Farms - Randy moves the family to the country and he takes up farming.
10/17/2018
S22 • E5South ParkThe Scoots
The Scoots - The kids plan to use the latest revolution in mobility to get more candy on Halloween than they have ever gotten before.
10/31/2018
S22 • E6South ParkTime to Get Cereal
Time to Get Cereal - South Park Citizens are in danger and the boys realize that only Al Gore can help.
11/07/2018
S22 • E7South ParkNobody Got Cereal?
Nobody Got Cereal? - The boys break out of jail and are on the run from the police and ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
S22 • E8South ParkBuddha Box
Cartman has been diagnosed with anxiety.
11/28/2018
S22 • E9South ParkUnfulfilled
Unfulfilled - South Park is chosen to be the home for Amazon's newest Fulfillment Center.
12/05/2018
S22 • E10South ParkBike Parade
The boys' chance of winning the Bike Parade is in jeopardy when Kenny quits.
12/12/2018
S23 • E1South ParkMexican Joker
Randy fights against home-grown. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp.
09/25/2019
S23 • E2South ParkBand in China
Randy sees an opportunity for Tegridy in China.
10/02/2019
S23 • E3South ParkSHOTS!!!
Randy celebrates the success of Tegridy Farms while Cartman refuses to get a shot.
10/09/2019
S23 • E4South ParkLet Them Eat Goo
Cartman is sure the new plant-based diet in the school cafeteria gave him a heart attack.
10/16/2019
S23 • E5South ParkTegridy Farms Halloween Special
It's Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter's marijuana problem.
10/30/2019
S23 • E6South ParkSeason Finale
The citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/06/2019
S23 • E7South ParkBoard Girls
The annual Strong Woman competition pushes everyone to their limits.
11/13/2019
S23 • E8South ParkTurd Burglars
Kyle's mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/27/2019
S23 • E9South ParkBasic Cable
Scott Malkinson's desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/04/2019
S23 • E10South ParkChristmas Snow
Santa is stealing all the joy from the town's Holiday Season.
12/11/2019
S24 • E1South ParkThe Pandemic Special
Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020