South Park
Poor People Don't Watch the News
Season 8 E 11 • 11/17/2004
After watching Craig's show, the boys are determined to make a better show.
01:08
Beep Once for Yes, Twice for NoSouth ParkS8 E10
Miss Claridge beeps once for yes and twice for no.
11/10/2004
04:36
The Boys Pee on Their TeacherSouth ParkS8 E10
The boys fear for their lives when Trent Boyett is released from juvie.
11/10/2004
03:09
Yes YesSouth ParkS8 E10
Miss Claridge catches on fire again and Trent goes back to jail.
11/10/2004
01:04
Hottest Tits I've Ever SeenSouth ParkS8 E10
The boys enlist sixth graders as bodyguards.
11/10/2004
02:10
01:51
Tigger Yum YumSouth ParkS8 E11
"Sexy Action News Team Special Report: Cough Medicine Abuse in School" -- it's the report you can't afford to miss.
11/17/2004
01:49
Super School NewsSouth ParkS8 E11
The boys anchor the South Park Elementary closed circuit news broadcast.
11/17/2004
01:38
Sexy Action School News TeamSouth ParkS8 E11
The boys decide to revamp their show's image and rename it "Sexy Action News Team." Cartman pulls Tolkien aside and asks him to speak more "white" on the air.
11/17/2004
01:44
Close-Up Animals with a Wide Angle Lens Wearing HatsSouth ParkS8 E11
The boys are going to fail their extra-curricular A/V class.
11/17/2004