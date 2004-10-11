South Park

Season 8 E 11 • 11/17/2004

"Sexy Action News Team Special Report: Cough Medicine Abuse in School" -- it's the report you can't afford to miss.

03:09

Yes Yes
South ParkS8 E10

Miss Claridge catches on fire again and Trent goes back to jail.
11/10/2004
00:58

Trent's Release
South ParkS8 E10

Trent Boyett makes his exit from juvenile hall.
11/10/2004
01:17

Massive Snuggie
South ParkS8 E10

The boys visit Butters in the hospital.
11/10/2004
02:05

Your Mom's Boobs
South ParkS8 E10

The boys ask the sixth graders for protection.
11/10/2004
01:04

Hottest Tits I've Ever Seen
South ParkS8 E10

The boys enlist sixth graders as bodyguards.
11/10/2004
01:48

Texas Chili Bowl
South ParkS8 E10

Trent Boyett beats up the sixth graders.
11/10/2004
01:17

Stop Crying Turd
South ParkS8 E10

Stan's sister's protection comes at a price.
11/10/2004
01:17

Dude, Bail?
South ParkS8 E11

The boys' news show gets incredible ratings.
11/17/2004
02:10

Poor People Don't Watch the News
South ParkS8 E11

After watching Craig's show, the boys are determined to make a better show.
11/17/2004
01:56

I Feel Bowling Ball-ish
South ParkS8 E11

The boys drink cough syrup.
11/17/2004
01:51

Tigger Yum Yum
South ParkS8 E11

11/17/2004
01:49

Super School News
South ParkS8 E11

The boys anchor the South Park Elementary closed circuit news broadcast.
11/17/2004
01:32

4 Rating
South ParkS8 E11

Mr. Meryl cancels the boys' news program.
11/17/2004
01:38

Sexy Action School News Team
South ParkS8 E11

The boys decide to revamp their show's image and rename it "Sexy Action News Team." Cartman pulls Tolkien aside and asks him to speak more "white" on the air.
11/17/2004
01:25

Panda Bear Madness Minute
South ParkS8 E11

A new Sexy Action News show debuts.
11/17/2004
01:35

Who's Got Skid Marks Monday
South ParkS8 E11

Jimmy stands up for real journalism.
11/17/2004
01:44

Close-Up Animals with a Wide Angle Lens Wearing Hats
South ParkS8 E11

The boys are going to fail their extra-curricular A/V class.
11/17/2004
01:18

Trip Balls
South ParkS8 E11

The boys buy cold medicine.
11/17/2004
00:52

The School Is High on Cough Medicine
South ParkS8 E11

The boys sober up.
11/17/2004
01:49

Stupid Spoiled Whore Store
South ParkS8 E12

The girls in South Park can't wait to shop at the Stupid Spoiled Whore Store so they can be just like their Paris.
12/01/2004
02:00

Her Father's Support
South ParkS8 E12

Wendy's father decides not to let his daughter be a whore too.
12/01/2004