South Park
Yes Yes
Season 8 E 10 • 11/10/2004
Miss Claridge catches on fire again and Trent goes back to jail.
01:50
It Can Hear YouSouth ParkS8 E9
The townspeople try to reason with the Wall Mart Manager.
11/03/2004
01:25
Neighborhood FriendSouth ParkS8 E9
The people of South Park decide to live with the Wall Mart since it can't be destroyed.
11/03/2004
01:14
Agent of Wall MartSouth ParkS8 E9
Cartman will never let his friends hurt the Wall Mart.
11/03/2004
02:09
Find the HeartSouth ParkS8 E9
The boys learn that destroying Wall Mart will be a nearly impossible task.
11/03/2004
01:03
The Same MistakeSouth ParkS8 E9
The people of South Park will never learn their lesson about consumerism.
11/03/2004
02:14
Oh, HAMBURGERS!South ParkS8 E10
Butters is forced outside to play and comes face to face with Trent Boyett.
11/10/2004
01:08
Beep Once for Yes, Twice for NoSouth ParkS8 E10
Miss Claridge beeps once for yes and twice for no.
11/10/2004
04:36
The Boys Pee on Their TeacherSouth ParkS8 E10
The boys fear for their lives when Trent Boyett is released from juvie.
11/10/2004
03:09
Yes YesSouth ParkS8 E10
11/10/2004
01:04
Hottest Tits I've Ever SeenSouth ParkS8 E10
The boys enlist sixth graders as bodyguards.
11/10/2004
02:10
Poor People Don't Watch the NewsSouth ParkS8 E11
After watching Craig's show, the boys are determined to make a better show.
11/17/2004