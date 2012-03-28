South Park
You Think You're Tough?
Season 16 E 5 • 04/11/2012
Butters tries to talk to his grandma, only to be bullied more.
01:01
Oh Long JohnsoningSouth ParkS16 E3
Two teens are killed doing a new internet meme, which was started by a cat.
03/28/2012
01:10
Benedict ArnoldSouth ParkS16 E3
Stan goes behind the other boys' backs to try out a new meme.
03/28/2012
01:08
YOU CATS WANT A WAR?!?South ParkS16 E3
Professor Lamont confronts the cat responsible for the new meme, while another memer dies "Reporting".
03/28/2012
01:15
Oh Don PiaaaanoSouth ParkS16 E3
The Ambassador of People tries to communicate with the cat who created the Oh Long Johnson meme.
03/28/2012
01:01
It's Called Puddy WhistlingSouth ParkS16 E3
The Republican Candidates try their best to sway the Ambassador of Cats.
03/28/2012
01:30
Bucky Bailey's Bully Buckers, TMSouth ParkS16 E5
The Anti-Bullying counselor holds an assembly, and Stan volunteers to lead the charge against bullying,
04/11/2012
01:13
Night, GrandmaSouth ParkS16 E5
Butters visits his grandma to tell her his realizations about bullying.
04/11/2012
01:12
Not No Anonymous AndySouth ParkS16 E5
Butters' lunch money is taken again, and the boys discuss how to deal with the bullying problem.
04/11/2012
01:02
01:40
Bullying Needs to be Stopped. NOW.South ParkS16 E5
Mr. Mackey meets with the Anti-Bullying counselor, and gets bullied into holding an assembly.
04/11/2012
01:14
A NARC PuckSouth ParkS16 E5
Butters' grandma pays him a visit at school and accuses him of narcing on her.
04/11/2012
02:16
Make Bullying Kill ItselfSouth ParkS16 E5
Stan gets the whole school involved in his anti-bullying music video.
04/11/2012
00:56
Why Are You Doing This?South ParkS16 E5
Kyle confronts Stan and questions his motives for making the video.
04/11/2012
00:48
You Gonna Cwy?South ParkS16 E5
The head of Bucky Bailey's harasses Stan about the success his film.
04/11/2012
01:15
Get Your GUMMY BEARS!South ParkS16 E5
Professor Chaos finally meets his match in Butters' grandma.
04/11/2012
02:23
Bathroom BullyingSouth ParkS16 E5
The head of Bucky Bailey's gets a cease and desist order, while Stan confronts Kyle over his lack of enthusiasm for the movie.
04/11/2012
02:01
Please Leave Me AloneSouth ParkS16 E5
The boys go on the Dr. Oz show and Butters has a violent breakdown.
04/11/2012