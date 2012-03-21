South Park

Oh Long Johnsoning

Season 16 E 3 • 03/28/2012

Two teens are killed doing a new internet meme, which was started by a cat.

01:35

Whoever Smelt it Dealt it
South ParkS16 E2

The boys visit a smelting company to put a stop to the jewelry scam. When that doesn't work, they go after the sign holders.
03/21/2012
01:12

You so CLEVER!
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman visits an Asian gem store and realizes he's not getting a good deal.
03/21/2012
01:09

Somebody Needs to Pay
South ParkS16 E2

Cartman visits a jewelry factory, only to discover the rest of the boys are already there.
03/21/2012
00:50

Old Patches
South ParkS16 E2

Stan shares a moment with Grandpa Marsh and gives him a present.
03/21/2012
01:36

What Are You Waiting For?
South ParkS16 E2

The old people continue to call in to the jewelry show and finally convince Dean to commit suicide.
03/21/2012
01:18

So 2,000 Late
South ParkS16 E3

After making headlines, the boys learn that their meme of choice is no longer in style.
03/28/2012
02:04

Not On My Watch
South ParkS16 E3

The boys drop in on the Republican Debate and pull off a large scale "Hilling".
03/28/2012
01:19

Playing Roulette With Your Life
South ParkS16 E3

Professor Lamont steps up his lessons about the dangers of memeing.
03/28/2012
01:34

Cat Breading
South ParkS16 E3

After seeing evidence of a shocking new meme, Professor Lamont learns that cats are evolving.
03/28/2012
01:11

Bad Kitty!!
South ParkS16 E3

Cartman confronts Mr. Kitty about posting "Breading" pictures online, while Kenny has second thoughts about "Hilling".
03/28/2012
01:01

01:10

Benedict Arnold
South ParkS16 E3

Stan goes behind the other boys' backs to try out a new meme.
03/28/2012
01:08

YOU CATS WANT A WAR?!?
South ParkS16 E3

Professor Lamont confronts the cat responsible for the new meme, while another memer dies "Reporting".
03/28/2012
01:24

Go Back to the 90's
South ParkS16 E3

Cartman and Kyle finally give up on "Hilling".
03/28/2012
01:15

Oh Don Piaaaano
South ParkS16 E3

The Ambassador of People tries to communicate with the cat who created the Oh Long Johnson meme.
03/28/2012
01:01

It's Called Puddy Whistling
South ParkS16 E3

The Republican Candidates try their best to sway the Ambassador of Cats.
03/28/2012
01:30

Bucky Bailey's Bully Buckers, TM
South ParkS16 E5

The Anti-Bullying counselor holds an assembly, and Stan volunteers to lead the charge against bullying,
04/11/2012
01:13

Night, Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters visits his grandma to tell her his realizations about bullying.
04/11/2012
01:37

Don't Fart On Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' Grandma continues to bully him.
04/11/2012
01:12

Not No Anonymous Andy
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' lunch money is taken again, and the boys discuss how to deal with the bullying problem.
04/11/2012
01:02

You Think You're Tough?
South ParkS16 E5

Butters tries to talk to his grandma, only to be bullied more.
04/11/2012