South Park

Make Bullying Kill Itself

Season 16 E 5 • 04/11/2012

Stan gets the whole school involved in his anti-bullying music video.

01:24

Go Back to the 90's
South ParkS16 E3

Cartman and Kyle finally give up on "Hilling".
03/28/2012
01:15

Oh Don Piaaaano
South ParkS16 E3

The Ambassador of People tries to communicate with the cat who created the Oh Long Johnson meme.
03/28/2012
01:01

It's Called Puddy Whistling
South ParkS16 E3

The Republican Candidates try their best to sway the Ambassador of Cats.
03/28/2012
01:30

Bucky Bailey's Bully Buckers, TM
South ParkS16 E5

The Anti-Bullying counselor holds an assembly, and Stan volunteers to lead the charge against bullying,
04/11/2012
01:13

Night, Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters visits his grandma to tell her his realizations about bullying.
04/11/2012
01:37

Don't Fart On Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' Grandma continues to bully him.
04/11/2012
01:12

Not No Anonymous Andy
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' lunch money is taken again, and the boys discuss how to deal with the bullying problem.
04/11/2012
01:02

You Think You're Tough?
South ParkS16 E5

Butters tries to talk to his grandma, only to be bullied more.
04/11/2012
01:40

Bullying Needs to be Stopped. NOW.
South ParkS16 E5

Mr. Mackey meets with the Anti-Bullying counselor, and gets bullied into holding an assembly.
04/11/2012
01:14

A NARC Puck
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' grandma pays him a visit at school and accuses him of narcing on her.
04/11/2012
02:16

Make Bullying Kill Itself
South ParkS16 E5

Stan gets the whole school involved in his anti-bullying music video.
04/11/2012
00:56

Why Are You Doing This?
South ParkS16 E5

Kyle confronts Stan and questions his motives for making the video.
04/11/2012
01:05

00:48

You Gonna Cwy?
South ParkS16 E5

The head of Bucky Bailey's harasses Stan about the success his film.
04/11/2012
01:15

Get Your GUMMY BEARS!
South ParkS16 E5

Professor Chaos finally meets his match in Butters' grandma.
04/11/2012
02:23

Bathroom Bullying
South ParkS16 E5

The head of Bucky Bailey's gets a cease and desist order, while Stan confronts Kyle over his lack of enthusiasm for the movie.
04/11/2012
02:01

Please Leave Me Alone
South ParkS16 E5

The boys go on the Dr. Oz show and Butters has a violent breakdown.
04/11/2012
00:42

BOOOO!!!
South ParkS16 E5

After Butters violent breakdown, the school turns against Stan.
04/11/2012
01:47

Jackin' It In San Diego
South ParkS16 E5

Stan breaks down and heads to San Diego to let off some steam.
04/11/2012
00:54

Descent Into Madness
South ParkS16 E6

The boys find themselves trapped in a nightmare they cannot escape.
04/18/2012
01:26

Ziplining! Hell Yeah!!
South ParkS16 E6

It's the boys' last day of spring break and they decide to go looking for adventure with ziplining.
04/18/2012