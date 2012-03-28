South Park

Night, Grandma

Season 16 E 5 • 04/11/2012

Butters visits his grandma to tell her his realizations about bullying.

01:19

Playing Roulette With Your Life
South ParkS16 E3

Professor Lamont steps up his lessons about the dangers of memeing.
03/28/2012
01:34

Cat Breading
South ParkS16 E3

After seeing evidence of a shocking new meme, Professor Lamont learns that cats are evolving.
03/28/2012
01:11

Bad Kitty!!
South ParkS16 E3

Cartman confronts Mr. Kitty about posting "Breading" pictures online, while Kenny has second thoughts about "Hilling".
03/28/2012
01:01

Oh Long Johnsoning
South ParkS16 E3

Two teens are killed doing a new internet meme, which was started by a cat.
03/28/2012
01:10

Benedict Arnold
South ParkS16 E3

Stan goes behind the other boys' backs to try out a new meme.
03/28/2012
01:08

YOU CATS WANT A WAR?!?
South ParkS16 E3

Professor Lamont confronts the cat responsible for the new meme, while another memer dies "Reporting".
03/28/2012
01:24

Go Back to the 90's
South ParkS16 E3

Cartman and Kyle finally give up on "Hilling".
03/28/2012
01:15

Oh Don Piaaaano
South ParkS16 E3

The Ambassador of People tries to communicate with the cat who created the Oh Long Johnson meme.
03/28/2012
01:01

It's Called Puddy Whistling
South ParkS16 E3

The Republican Candidates try their best to sway the Ambassador of Cats.
03/28/2012
01:30

Bucky Bailey's Bully Buckers, TM
South ParkS16 E5

The Anti-Bullying counselor holds an assembly, and Stan volunteers to lead the charge against bullying,
04/11/2012
01:13

Night, Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters visits his grandma to tell her his realizations about bullying.
04/11/2012
01:37

Don't Fart On Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' Grandma continues to bully him.
04/11/2012
01:12

Not No Anonymous Andy
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' lunch money is taken again, and the boys discuss how to deal with the bullying problem.
04/11/2012
01:02

You Think You're Tough?
South ParkS16 E5

Butters tries to talk to his grandma, only to be bullied more.
04/11/2012
01:40

Bullying Needs to be Stopped. NOW.
South ParkS16 E5

Mr. Mackey meets with the Anti-Bullying counselor, and gets bullied into holding an assembly.
04/11/2012
01:14

A NARC Puck
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' grandma pays him a visit at school and accuses him of narcing on her.
04/11/2012
02:16

Make Bullying Kill Itself
South ParkS16 E5

Stan gets the whole school involved in his anti-bullying music video.
04/11/2012
00:56

Why Are You Doing This?
South ParkS16 E5

Kyle confronts Stan and questions his motives for making the video.
04/11/2012
01:05

00:48

You Gonna Cwy?
South ParkS16 E5

The head of Bucky Bailey's harasses Stan about the success his film.
04/11/2012
01:15

Get Your GUMMY BEARS!
South ParkS16 E5

Professor Chaos finally meets his match in Butters' grandma.
04/11/2012