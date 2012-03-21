South Park
YOU CATS WANT A WAR?!?
Season 16 E 3 • 03/28/2012
Professor Lamont confronts the cat responsible for the new meme, while another memer dies "Reporting".
More
Watching
01:09
Somebody Needs to PaySouth ParkS16 E2
Cartman visits a jewelry factory, only to discover the rest of the boys are already there.
03/21/2012
00:50
Old PatchesSouth ParkS16 E2
Stan shares a moment with Grandpa Marsh and gives him a present.
03/21/2012
01:36
What Are You Waiting For?South ParkS16 E2
The old people continue to call in to the jewelry show and finally convince Dean to commit suicide.
03/21/2012
01:18
So 2,000 LateSouth ParkS16 E3
After making headlines, the boys learn that their meme of choice is no longer in style.
03/28/2012
02:04
Not On My WatchSouth ParkS16 E3
The boys drop in on the Republican Debate and pull off a large scale "Hilling".
03/28/2012
01:19
Playing Roulette With Your LifeSouth ParkS16 E3
Professor Lamont steps up his lessons about the dangers of memeing.
03/28/2012
01:34
Cat BreadingSouth ParkS16 E3
After seeing evidence of a shocking new meme, Professor Lamont learns that cats are evolving.
03/28/2012
01:11
Bad Kitty!!South ParkS16 E3
Cartman confronts Mr. Kitty about posting "Breading" pictures online, while Kenny has second thoughts about "Hilling".
03/28/2012
01:01
Oh Long JohnsoningSouth ParkS16 E3
Two teens are killed doing a new internet meme, which was started by a cat.
03/28/2012
01:10
Benedict ArnoldSouth ParkS16 E3
Stan goes behind the other boys' backs to try out a new meme.
03/28/2012
01:08
YOU CATS WANT A WAR?!?South ParkS16 E3
Professor Lamont confronts the cat responsible for the new meme, while another memer dies "Reporting".
03/28/2012
01:15
Oh Don PiaaaanoSouth ParkS16 E3
The Ambassador of People tries to communicate with the cat who created the Oh Long Johnson meme.
03/28/2012
01:01
It's Called Puddy WhistlingSouth ParkS16 E3
The Republican Candidates try their best to sway the Ambassador of Cats.
03/28/2012
01:30
Bucky Bailey's Bully Buckers, TMSouth ParkS16 E5
The Anti-Bullying counselor holds an assembly, and Stan volunteers to lead the charge against bullying,
04/11/2012
01:13
Night, GrandmaSouth ParkS16 E5
Butters visits his grandma to tell her his realizations about bullying.
04/11/2012
01:12
Not No Anonymous AndySouth ParkS16 E5
Butters' lunch money is taken again, and the boys discuss how to deal with the bullying problem.
04/11/2012
01:02
You Think You're Tough?South ParkS16 E5
Butters tries to talk to his grandma, only to be bullied more.
04/11/2012
01:40
Bullying Needs to be Stopped. NOW.South ParkS16 E5
Mr. Mackey meets with the Anti-Bullying counselor, and gets bullied into holding an assembly.
04/11/2012