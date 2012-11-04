South Park

Bathroom Bullying

Season 16 E 5 • 04/11/2012

The head of Bucky Bailey's gets a cease and desist order, while Stan confronts Kyle over his lack of enthusiasm for the movie.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:37

Don't Fart On Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' Grandma continues to bully him.
04/11/2012
01:12

Not No Anonymous Andy
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' lunch money is taken again, and the boys discuss how to deal with the bullying problem.
04/11/2012
01:02

You Think You're Tough?
South ParkS16 E5

Butters tries to talk to his grandma, only to be bullied more.
04/11/2012
01:40

Bullying Needs to be Stopped. NOW.
South ParkS16 E5

Mr. Mackey meets with the Anti-Bullying counselor, and gets bullied into holding an assembly.
04/11/2012
01:14

A NARC Puck
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' grandma pays him a visit at school and accuses him of narcing on her.
04/11/2012
02:16

Make Bullying Kill Itself
South ParkS16 E5

Stan gets the whole school involved in his anti-bullying music video.
04/11/2012
00:56

Why Are You Doing This?
South ParkS16 E5

Kyle confronts Stan and questions his motives for making the video.
04/11/2012
01:05

Don't Fart On Grandma
South ParkS16 E5

Butters' Grandma continues to bully him.
04/11/2012
00:48

You Gonna Cwy?
South ParkS16 E5

The head of Bucky Bailey's harasses Stan about the success his film.
04/11/2012
01:15

Get Your GUMMY BEARS!
South ParkS16 E5

Professor Chaos finally meets his match in Butters' grandma.
04/11/2012
02:23

Bathroom Bullying
South ParkS16 E5

The head of Bucky Bailey's gets a cease and desist order, while Stan confronts Kyle over his lack of enthusiasm for the movie.
04/11/2012
02:01

Please Leave Me Alone
South ParkS16 E5

The boys go on the Dr. Oz show and Butters has a violent breakdown.
04/11/2012
00:42

BOOOO!!!
South ParkS16 E5

After Butters violent breakdown, the school turns against Stan.
04/11/2012
01:47

Jackin' It In San Diego
South ParkS16 E5

Stan breaks down and heads to San Diego to let off some steam.
04/11/2012
00:54

Descent Into Madness
South ParkS16 E6

The boys find themselves trapped in a nightmare they cannot escape.
04/18/2012
01:26

Ziplining! Hell Yeah!!
South ParkS16 E6

It's the boys' last day of spring break and they decide to go looking for adventure with ziplining.
04/18/2012
02:13

Hit That Fresh Nar Nar
South ParkS16 E6

The boys' ziplining tour takes a turn for the worse when they realize they have to share their adventure with a tour group.
04/18/2012
01:28

Long Story Short
South ParkS16 E6

Trapped inside the shuttle, the boys are forced to spend quality time with the tour group.
04/18/2012
01:29

A Massive Storm Is Brewing
South ParkS16 E6

The food in Cartman's stomach begins to turn, as the boys finally arrive at the top of the mountain.
04/18/2012
02:06

SHAKA BRA!
South ParkS16 E6

The boys think their ziplining ordeal has finally ended...but soon realize the nightmare has only begun.
04/18/2012
00:36

A Trip From Hell
South ParkS16 E6

The ziplining tour continues and the boys find themselves totally trapped.
04/18/2012