South Park
Bathroom Bullying
Season 16 E 5 • 04/11/2012
The head of Bucky Bailey's gets a cease and desist order, while Stan confronts Kyle over his lack of enthusiasm for the movie.
01:12
Not No Anonymous AndySouth ParkS16 E5
Butters' lunch money is taken again, and the boys discuss how to deal with the bullying problem.
04/11/2012
01:02
You Think You're Tough?South ParkS16 E5
Butters tries to talk to his grandma, only to be bullied more.
04/11/2012
01:40
Bullying Needs to be Stopped. NOW.South ParkS16 E5
Mr. Mackey meets with the Anti-Bullying counselor, and gets bullied into holding an assembly.
04/11/2012
01:14
A NARC PuckSouth ParkS16 E5
Butters' grandma pays him a visit at school and accuses him of narcing on her.
04/11/2012
02:16
Make Bullying Kill ItselfSouth ParkS16 E5
Stan gets the whole school involved in his anti-bullying music video.
04/11/2012
00:56
Why Are You Doing This?South ParkS16 E5
Kyle confronts Stan and questions his motives for making the video.
04/11/2012
00:48
You Gonna Cwy?South ParkS16 E5
The head of Bucky Bailey's harasses Stan about the success his film.
04/11/2012
01:15
Get Your GUMMY BEARS!South ParkS16 E5
Professor Chaos finally meets his match in Butters' grandma.
04/11/2012
02:23
Bathroom BullyingSouth ParkS16 E5
04/11/2012
02:01
Please Leave Me AloneSouth ParkS16 E5
The boys go on the Dr. Oz show and Butters has a violent breakdown.
04/11/2012
00:42
BOOOO!!!South ParkS16 E5
After Butters violent breakdown, the school turns against Stan.
04/11/2012
01:47
Jackin' It In San DiegoSouth ParkS16 E5
Stan breaks down and heads to San Diego to let off some steam.
04/11/2012
00:54
Descent Into MadnessSouth ParkS16 E6
The boys find themselves trapped in a nightmare they cannot escape.
04/18/2012
01:26
Ziplining! Hell Yeah!!South ParkS16 E6
It's the boys' last day of spring break and they decide to go looking for adventure with ziplining.
04/18/2012
02:13
Hit That Fresh Nar NarSouth ParkS16 E6
The boys' ziplining tour takes a turn for the worse when they realize they have to share their adventure with a tour group.
04/18/2012
01:28
Long Story ShortSouth ParkS16 E6
Trapped inside the shuttle, the boys are forced to spend quality time with the tour group.
04/18/2012
01:29
A Massive Storm Is BrewingSouth ParkS16 E6
The food in Cartman's stomach begins to turn, as the boys finally arrive at the top of the mountain.
04/18/2012
02:06
SHAKA BRA!South ParkS16 E6
The boys think their ziplining ordeal has finally ended...but soon realize the nightmare has only begun.
04/18/2012