DO YOU SEE!

01:22
Mr. BigglesSouth ParkS8 E12
Paris Hilton wants to dress Butters up as a bear and keep him as a pet.
12/01/2004
02:16
Paris Makes an OfferSouth ParkS8 E12
Paris offers Butters' parents $200 million for the boy.
12/01/2004
01:06
Butters is SoldSouth ParkS8 E12
Butters' parents will sell their son for $250 million.
12/01/2004
00:53
Party CrasherSouth ParkS8 E12
Even in cool clothes, Cartman can't get into the Stupid Spoiled Whore party.
12/01/2004
01:34
Born a WhoreSouth ParkS8 E12
Wendy wants to learn Mr. Slave's secrets to being a dirty whore.
12/01/2004
01:14
The Pink Scrapbook of DeathSouth ParkS8 E12
Butters discovers Paris Hilton's grim history with pets.
12/01/2004
03:15
The Whore OffSouth ParkS8 E12
Mr. Slave wins the whore off by putting Paris Hilton up his ass.
12/01/2004
02:26
The Real Psychic DetectivesSouth ParkS8 E13
Cartman and the "real" psychic detectives compete in a telekinetic battle of the minds.
12/08/2004
01:58
Quadruple Stuffed OreosSouth ParkS8 E13
Cartman visits a crime scene and has visions of cookies and candy.
12/08/2004
01:13
Copycat KillerSouth ParkS8 E13
Kyle accuses Cartman of lying about his psychic powers.
12/08/2004
01:44
The Death of Veronica CrabtreeSouth ParkS8 E13
Kyle jumps off his roof so that people will listen to what he says.
12/08/2004
01:53
Mr. GodSouth ParkS8 E13
The detectives don't seem to understand the evidence in front of them.
12/08/2004