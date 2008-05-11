South Park

That's True, Bloodrayne

Season 12 E 14 • 11/19/2008

The Goth Kids discover an influx of Vamp kids hijacking their style.

Game Over Man, Mkay
South ParkS12 E12

While Obama fans celebrate change, McCain supporters mope in disappointment.
11/05/2008
01:13

Played It Perfectly
South ParkS12 E12

Kyle can't find his Parents anywhere, and Obama gets some "rest".
11/05/2008
01:15

Checking Out The New Digs
South ParkS12 E12

The new President-elect wants to see the Oval Office.
11/05/2008
01:04

Obama's Not Talking About You!
South ParkS12 E12

Thanks to Obama, Randy can finally tell his boss what he really thinks.
11/05/2008
01:09

We Will Name Him Sparkles
South ParkS12 E12

Barack Obama accepts his bid to be the next President, and Randy can't contain his excitement.
11/05/2008
00:57

Don't Jump, Ike!
South ParkS12 E12

Ike can't take the fact that McCain lost.
11/05/2008
00:52

I Must Slumber, Per Se
South ParkS12 E14

Butters' Parents try to ground their son, only to find out...he's ungroundable.
11/19/2008
01:45

The South Park Society Of Vampires
South ParkS12 E14

In an ancient "Hot Topic" ceremony, Butters is transformed into a Vampire Kid.
11/19/2008
01:57

Douchey Little Vampire Kids
South ParkS12 E14

Butters wants to join the Vampires. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are getting pissed off.
11/19/2008
01:36

They're Bogarting Our Style
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids continue to be mistaken for Vamp Kids.
11/19/2008
01:20

01:34

Happy Trails To You
South ParkS12 E14

Butters attempts to spy on the Vampire Kids in the gym.
11/19/2008
01:44

A Well Organized Pantry
South ParkS12 E14

Butters gets in trouble for leaving the pantry unalphabetized.
11/19/2008
00:56

That's Cuz You're A Chick
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan put the finishing touches on their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
00:39

Troubled Rebel Princess
South ParkS13 E6

Authorities are shocked and baffled over the theft of a particle accelerator magnet.
04/15/2009
01:20

You'll Have to Learn How to Lie Correctly Someday
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan check in at the Pinewood Derby State Championship.
04/15/2009
01:11

Suck On That, Hollis!
South ParkS13 E6

The Marshes and Hollises face off in the final heat of the Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
01:05

The Fastest Pinewood Derby Car Ever
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan's pinewood derby car may have reached warp speed.
04/15/2009
01:16

Warp Speed For Our Species
South ParkS13 E6

Agents confront Stan and Randy about alien's first contact.
04/15/2009
02:32

Golden Rectum of the Gods
South ParkS13 E8

The boys learn about purgatory from the Doctor of Spooky Things.
10/07/2009
02:01

Billy Mays Here
South ParkS13 E8

After learning that Billy Mays' soul is not at rest, Cartman vows to help.
10/07/2009