You Gotta Do What You Wanna Do
Season 12 E 13 • 11/12/2008
The Boys finally get their act together.
01:11
Go With The Status QuoSouth ParkS12 E13
The Boys see what all this "musical" fuss is about, and vow to never be a part of it.
11/12/2008
01:34
He Can Have Any Girl He WantsSouth ParkS12 E13
Stan talks to Wendy about how he feels, but it doesn't help.
11/12/2008
01:19
You're Driving Everyone CrazySouth ParkS12 E13
Stan confronts Bridon about his annoying dance routines.
11/12/2008
01:34
You Can Sing ItSouth ParkS12 E13
Bridon confesses his dream to play basketball to his Dad.
11/12/2008
01:07
Together At School Again. Forever.South ParkS12 E13
Despite Stan's efforts to stop it, the singing and dancing continues.
11/12/2008
01:24
You're About To Get SlappedSouth ParkS12 E13
Bridon tries out for for the basketball team, only to be interrupted by his Dad's slap hand.
11/12/2008
01:06
Becoming OutcastsSouth ParkS12 E13
The High School Musical fad isn't going away, and Stan tries to convince the Boys to get on board.
11/12/2008
01:29
I Get To Be A Stand In!South ParkS12 E13
The audition results for the School Musical are in, and Stan tries to steal the spotlight.
11/12/2008
01:07
I Had To See It To Believe ItSouth ParkS12 E13
The Boys catch Stan studying High School Musical.
11/12/2008
02:18
00:52
I Must Slumber, Per SeSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters' Parents try to ground their son, only to find out...he's ungroundable.
11/19/2008
01:24
Too Young To Drink CaffeineSouth ParkS12 E14
Just when the Goth Kids are about to give up, Vampire Butters offers his aid.
11/19/2008
01:45
The South Park Society Of VampiresSouth ParkS12 E14
In an ancient "Hot Topic" ceremony, Butters is transformed into a Vampire Kid.
11/19/2008
01:44
There's Vampires In The School!South ParkS12 E14
During an intense computer lab lesson, Butters tries to warn the Boys about a Vampire invasion.
11/19/2008
01:57
Douchey Little Vampire KidsSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters wants to join the Vampires. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are getting pissed off.
11/19/2008
01:33
Did You Get Gay?South ParkS12 E14
Butters is weak with hunger, but his Parents still can't ground him.
11/19/2008
01:05
Burning Down Hot TopicSouth ParkS12 E14
The Goth Kids drive a stake through the heart of the South Park Vampire Society.
11/19/2008
01:36
They're Bogarting Our StyleSouth ParkS12 E14
The Goth Kids continue to be mistaken for Vamp Kids.
11/19/2008
01:11
It's All Clammy and Tomato-ySouth ParkS12 E14
Butter's sneaks into Cartman's bedroom to feed.
11/19/2008