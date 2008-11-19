South Park
The Importance of Saving Money
Season 13 E 3 • 03/25/2009
Stan takes his $100 check and makes an investment into South Park Bank. Annndd it's gone.
That's True, BloodrayneSouth ParkS12 E14
The Goth Kids discover an influx of Vamp kids hijacking their style.
11/19/2008
01:29
Douchebag Vampire Wanna-Be BonerSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters is back to normal, and the Goth Kids teach us all a valuable lesson.
11/19/2008
01:34
Happy Trails To YouSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters attempts to spy on the Vampire Kids in the gym.
11/19/2008
01:44
A Well Organized PantrySouth ParkS12 E14
Butters gets in trouble for leaving the pantry unalphabetized.
11/19/2008
01:49
ScottsdaleSouth ParkS12 E14
Sick of this Vampire crap, the Goth Kids take matters into their own hands.
11/19/2008
01:04
Yeah, No. Yeah.South ParkS13 E3
Stan learns that returning the Margaritaville is more difficult than he thought.
03/25/2009
01:22
That Is Stupid, YeaSouth ParkS13 E3
Randy's Economic Council debates what to do about Kyle, who's encouraging people to spend.
03/25/2009
01:38
Water, Bread, and MargaritasSouth ParkS13 E3
Everyone's preaching about the financial situation, but Randy's vision of a vengeful economy seems to draw the most attention.
03/25/2009
01:02
Improbable, But Not ImpossibleSouth ParkS13 E3
Stan tries to return the Margaritaville to Sur La Table without success.
03/25/2009
01:07
I Am Pretty Smart, YeahSouth ParkS13 E3
Randy's Economic Recovery Committee learns of a child who is speaking out against the economy.
03/25/2009
01:45
00:52
They Took 'er EconomySouth ParkS13 E3
The people of South Park talk about the dark economic times.
03/25/2009
01:06
Sliced Hot Dogs and Tomato Slices?South ParkS13 E3
Randy explains exactly why the economy is so bad.
03/25/2009
01:17
Take Away Thy Broncos CapSouth ParkS13 E3
Randy's speeches about the economy and personal responsibility are gaining support.
03/25/2009
01:20
Tell Us Where the Cave IsSouth ParkS13 E3
The Boys are reduced to playing with squirrels.
03/25/2009
01:09
Hucking SquirrelsSouth ParkS13 E3
The townspeople punish Garrison for needless spending, but Kyle tries to stop him from being squirreled.
03/25/2009
01:34
Plastic Cards and Paper MoneySouth ParkS13 E3
Stan's trip to the stock exchange turns out to be useless. Meanwhile, the Kyle preaches about having faith in the economy.
03/25/2009
01:13
90 Trillion DollarsSouth ParkS13 E3
Stan finally gets close to a refund for his Margaritaville.
03/25/2009