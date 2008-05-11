South Park

Too Young To Drink Caffeine

Season 12 E 14 • 11/19/2008

Just when the Goth Kids are about to give up, Vampire Butters offers his aid.

00:52

I Must Slumber, Per Se
South ParkS12 E14

Butters' Parents try to ground their son, only to find out...he's ungroundable.
11/19/2008
01:24

Too Young To Drink Caffeine
South ParkS12 E14

Just when the Goth Kids are about to give up, Vampire Butters offers his aid.
11/19/2008
01:45

The South Park Society Of Vampires
South ParkS12 E14

In an ancient "Hot Topic" ceremony, Butters is transformed into a Vampire Kid.
11/19/2008
01:57

Douchey Little Vampire Kids
South ParkS12 E14

Butters wants to join the Vampires. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are getting pissed off.
11/19/2008
01:33

Did You Get Gay?
South ParkS12 E14

Butters is weak with hunger, but his Parents still can't ground him.
11/19/2008
01:05

Burning Down Hot Topic
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids drive a stake through the heart of the South Park Vampire Society.
11/19/2008
01:36

They're Bogarting Our Style
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids continue to be mistaken for Vamp Kids.
11/19/2008
01:11

It's All Clammy and Tomato-y
South ParkS12 E14

Butter's sneaks into Cartman's bedroom to feed.
11/19/2008
01:20

That's True, Bloodrayne
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids discover an influx of Vamp kids hijacking their style.
11/19/2008
01:29

Douchebag Vampire Wanna-Be Boner
South ParkS12 E14

Butters is back to normal, and the Goth Kids teach us all a valuable lesson.
11/19/2008
01:34

Happy Trails To You
South ParkS12 E14

Butters attempts to spy on the Vampire Kids in the gym.
11/19/2008
01:44

A Well Organized Pantry
South ParkS12 E14

Butters gets in trouble for leaving the pantry unalphabetized.
11/19/2008