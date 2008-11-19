South Park

Water, Bread, and Margaritas

Season 13 E 3 • 03/25/2009

Everyone's preaching about the financial situation, but Randy's vision of a vengeful economy seems to draw the most attention.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:11

It's All Clammy and Tomato-y
South ParkS12 E14

Butter's sneaks into Cartman's bedroom to feed.
11/19/2008
01:20

That's True, Bloodrayne
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids discover an influx of Vamp kids hijacking their style.
11/19/2008
01:29

Douchebag Vampire Wanna-Be Boner
South ParkS12 E14

Butters is back to normal, and the Goth Kids teach us all a valuable lesson.
11/19/2008
01:34

Happy Trails To You
South ParkS12 E14

Butters attempts to spy on the Vampire Kids in the gym.
11/19/2008
01:44

A Well Organized Pantry
South ParkS12 E14

Butters gets in trouble for leaving the pantry unalphabetized.
11/19/2008
01:49

Scottsdale
South ParkS12 E14

Sick of this Vampire crap, the Goth Kids take matters into their own hands.
11/19/2008
01:04

Yeah, No. Yeah.
South ParkS13 E3

Stan learns that returning the Margaritaville is more difficult than he thought.
03/25/2009
01:22

That Is Stupid, Yea
South ParkS13 E3

Randy's Economic Council debates what to do about Kyle, who's encouraging people to spend.
03/25/2009
01:02

Improbable, But Not Impossible
South ParkS13 E3

Stan tries to return the Margaritaville to Sur La Table without success.
03/25/2009
01:07

I Am Pretty Smart, Yeah
South ParkS13 E3

Randy's Economic Recovery Committee learns of a child who is speaking out against the economy.
03/25/2009
01:38

Water, Bread, and Margaritas
South ParkS13 E3

Everyone's preaching about the financial situation, but Randy's vision of a vengeful economy seems to draw the most attention.
03/25/2009
01:45

The Importance of Saving Money
South ParkS13 E3

Stan takes his $100 check and makes an investment into South Park Bank. Annndd it's gone.
03/25/2009
00:52

They Took 'er Economy
South ParkS13 E3

The people of South Park talk about the dark economic times.
03/25/2009
01:06

Sliced Hot Dogs and Tomato Slices?
South ParkS13 E3

Randy explains exactly why the economy is so bad.
03/25/2009
01:17

Take Away Thy Broncos Cap
South ParkS13 E3

Randy's speeches about the economy and personal responsibility are gaining support.
03/25/2009
01:20

Tell Us Where the Cave Is
South ParkS13 E3

The Boys are reduced to playing with squirrels.
03/25/2009
01:09

Hucking Squirrels
South ParkS13 E3

The townspeople punish Garrison for needless spending, but Kyle tries to stop him from being squirreled.
03/25/2009
01:34

Plastic Cards and Paper Money
South ParkS13 E3

Stan's trip to the stock exchange turns out to be useless. Meanwhile, the Kyle preaches about having faith in the economy.
03/25/2009
01:13

90 Trillion Dollars
South ParkS13 E3

Stan finally gets close to a refund for his Margaritaville.
03/25/2009
01:11

The Last Pizza Party
South ParkS13 E3

Kyle realizes what he must do.
03/25/2009
01:02

Bailout!
South ParkS13 E3

Stan finally figures out just how our treasury system works.
03/25/2009