South Park
It's All Clammy and Tomato-y
Season 12 E 14 • 11/19/2008
Butter's sneaks into Cartman's bedroom to feed.
More
Watching
01:29
Your Wife Is HereSouth ParkS12 E12
President Obama's wife isn't happy with what's going on.
11/05/2008
01:09
We Will Name Him SparklesSouth ParkS12 E12
Barack Obama accepts his bid to be the next President, and Randy can't contain his excitement.
11/05/2008
00:52
I Must Slumber, Per SeSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters' Parents try to ground their son, only to find out...he's ungroundable.
11/19/2008
01:24
Too Young To Drink CaffeineSouth ParkS12 E14
Just when the Goth Kids are about to give up, Vampire Butters offers his aid.
11/19/2008
01:45
The South Park Society Of VampiresSouth ParkS12 E14
In an ancient "Hot Topic" ceremony, Butters is transformed into a Vampire Kid.
11/19/2008
01:57
Douchey Little Vampire KidsSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters wants to join the Vampires. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are getting pissed off.
11/19/2008
01:33
Did You Get Gay?South ParkS12 E14
Butters is weak with hunger, but his Parents still can't ground him.
11/19/2008
01:05
Burning Down Hot TopicSouth ParkS12 E14
The Goth Kids drive a stake through the heart of the South Park Vampire Society.
11/19/2008
01:36
They're Bogarting Our StyleSouth ParkS12 E14
The Goth Kids continue to be mistaken for Vamp Kids.
11/19/2008
01:11
01:20
That's True, BloodrayneSouth ParkS12 E14
The Goth Kids discover an influx of Vamp kids hijacking their style.
11/19/2008
01:29
Douchebag Vampire Wanna-Be BonerSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters is back to normal, and the Goth Kids teach us all a valuable lesson.
11/19/2008
01:34
Happy Trails To YouSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters attempts to spy on the Vampire Kids in the gym.
11/19/2008
01:44
A Well Organized PantrySouth ParkS12 E14
Butters gets in trouble for leaving the pantry unalphabetized.
11/19/2008
01:49
ScottsdaleSouth ParkS12 E14
Sick of this Vampire crap, the Goth Kids take matters into their own hands.
11/19/2008
02:41
First ContactSouth ParkS13 E6
South Park has it's first official encounter with alien life.
04/15/2009
01:39
Not in the Approved Kit?!South ParkS13 E6
The Space Cops wonder what happened to Finland, and Stan comes clean about their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:03
I'm Not Going to Space JailSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan need to build another pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:50
Look Real Close At The AxlesSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan take on Baby Fark McGee-zax, and the people of South Park fall into some serious space cash.
04/15/2009