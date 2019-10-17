South Park
Smoke Weed All Day
Season 23 E 5 • 10/31/2019
Randy prepares for the Tegridy Farms Halloween Special, but first he's got to deal with Shelley's marijuana problem.
01:19
People Pay For This?South ParkS23 E4
Randy tastes his first plant-based burger and it gives him an amazing new business idea.
10/17/2019
01:24
Young Voices MatterSouth ParkS23 E4
Wendy makes an impassioned speech about saving the planet. Meanwhile, Cartman suffers a second heart attack.
10/17/2019
01:32
We Gotta Kill All These CowsSouth ParkS23 E4
After getting really, really high, Randy and Towelie deal with their cow problem.
10/17/2019
00:49
You Can't Sell Hamburgers HereSouth ParkS23 E4
Randy and Towelie start selling their new plant-based burgers right outside the local Burger King.
10/17/2019
00:58
Your Lunch Dances Aren't the SameSouth ParkS23 E4
Felling guilty, Butters comes clean, to Cartman, about the new school lunch ingredients.
10/17/2019
00:59
A Cow CircusSouth ParkS23 E4
With cows no longer useful in South Park, one of the local ranchers confronts Randy.
10/17/2019
01:15
Incredibly City Mongolian BeefSouth ParkS23 E4
The Goo Man approaches the owner of City Wok about becoming the newest member of the Incredible Meat family, but learns that a new player has entered the plant-based food market.
10/17/2019
01:18
Incredible Beef TacosSouth ParkS23 E4
The entire school holds its' breath as Cartman returns from the hospital to try the new lunch menu item - Incredible Meat.
10/17/2019
00:28
Halloween Special IntroSouth ParkS23 E5
It's the all-new into for Tegridy Farms Halloween Special - Brought to you by Tegridy Weed.
10/31/2019
01:55
Smoke Weed All DaySouth ParkS23 E5
Randy prepares for the Tegridy Farms Halloween Special, but first he's got to deal with Shelley's marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
02:48
Archaeologist ButtersSouth ParkS23 E5
Randy and Shelley try to enjoy a father-daughter day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Meanwhile, Archeologist Butters finds the final stamp at the Ancient Egypt exhibit, but it comes at a cost.
10/31/2019
00:27
Shelley's BrewSouth ParkS23 E5
Shelley brews up a potion to get revenge on her Father and the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
00:53
It's a Halloween MiracleSouth ParkS23 E5
As Randy broods about his problems with his daughter, Towelie discovers there may be a way to save the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
00:57
Mummy's Can Smell FunSouth ParkS23 E5
Butters tries to talk to the guys about his situation, but as he starts to have a good time, the Mummy shows up.
10/31/2019
01:54
It's a NightmareSouth ParkS23 E5
Randy, at his wits end, takes his daughter to the police station and tells them all about her marijuana problem. Shelley, as part of her punishment, is forced to spend the night in jail.
10/31/2019
00:41
We're Here For the Halloween SpecialSouth ParkS23 E5
As the Halloween Special Begins, Towelie makes a startling discovery.
10/31/2019
00:23
I Have ProblemsSouth ParkS23 E5
While they spend Halloween night in jail, Butters complains to Shelley about the Mummy.
10/31/2019
00:57
There's Something Wrong With the SpecialSouth ParkS23 E5
As the Halloween Special party gets into full swing, Randy and Towelie are attacked by nightmares.
10/31/2019
01:59
Something Going On at the Marsh FarmSouth ParkS23 E5
Not able to deal with the Halloween Special, Randy calls the police for help. Shelley realizes she is the only one that can save her dad and Towelie
10/31/2019