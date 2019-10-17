South Park

It's a Halloween Miracle

Season 23 E 5 • 10/31/2019

As Randy broods about his problems with his daughter, Towelie discovers there may be a way to save the Halloween Special.

You Can't Sell Hamburgers Here
South ParkS23 E4

Randy and Towelie start selling their new plant-based burgers right outside the local Burger King.
10/17/2019
00:58

Your Lunch Dances Aren't the Same
South ParkS23 E4

Felling guilty, Butters comes clean, to Cartman, about the new school lunch ingredients.
10/17/2019
00:59

A Cow Circus
South ParkS23 E4

With cows no longer useful in South Park, one of the local ranchers confronts Randy.
10/17/2019
01:15

Incredibly City Mongolian Beef
South ParkS23 E4

The Goo Man approaches the owner of City Wok about becoming the newest member of the Incredible Meat family, but learns that a new player has entered the plant-based food market.
10/17/2019
01:18

Incredible Beef Tacos
South ParkS23 E4

The entire school holds its' breath as Cartman returns from the hospital to try the new lunch menu item - Incredible Meat.
10/17/2019
00:17

What’s Your Problem?
South ParkS23 E5

Randy and Shelley discuss her marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
00:28

Halloween Special Intro
South ParkS23 E5

It's the all-new into for Tegridy Farms Halloween Special - Brought to you by Tegridy Weed.
10/31/2019
01:55

Smoke Weed All Day
South ParkS23 E5

Randy prepares for the Tegridy Farms Halloween Special, but first he's got to deal with Shelley's marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
02:48

Archaeologist Butters
South ParkS23 E5

Randy and Shelley try to enjoy a father-daughter day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Meanwhile, Archeologist Butters finds the final stamp at the Ancient Egypt exhibit, but it comes at a cost.
10/31/2019
00:27

Shelley's Brew
South ParkS23 E5

Shelley brews up a potion to get revenge on her Father and the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
00:53

It's a Halloween Miracle
South ParkS23 E5

10/31/2019
00:57

Mummy's Can Smell Fun
South ParkS23 E5

Butters tries to talk to the guys about his situation, but as he starts to have a good time, the Mummy shows up.
10/31/2019
01:54

It's a Nightmare
South ParkS23 E5

Randy, at his wits end, takes his daughter to the police station and tells them all about her marijuana problem. Shelley, as part of her punishment, is forced to spend the night in jail.
10/31/2019
00:41

We're Here For the Halloween Special
South ParkS23 E5

As the Halloween Special Begins, Towelie makes a startling discovery.
10/31/2019
00:23

I Have Problems
South ParkS23 E5

While they spend Halloween night in jail, Butters complains to Shelley about the Mummy.
10/31/2019
00:57

There's Something Wrong With the Special
South ParkS23 E5

As the Halloween Special party gets into full swing, Randy and Towelie are attacked by nightmares.
10/31/2019
01:59

Something Going On at the Marsh Farm
South ParkS23 E5

Not able to deal with the Halloween Special, Randy calls the police for help. Shelley realizes she is the only one that can save her dad and Towelie
10/31/2019
01:09

Nothing to See Here
South ParkS23 E5

After everything calms down at the Marsh Farm, Butters tries to make amends with the Mummy.
10/31/2019
00:59

November 3rd
South ParkS23 E5

Randy finally wakes up after the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019
00:29

Enough of Tegridy Farms
South ParkS23 E6

The Mayor has evidence that Randy blew up his neighbor’s yards in protest over homegrown weed and then blamed it on a Mexican Joker. Now the citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/07/2019
02:21

Tegridy Breakfast
South ParkS23 E6

As new evidence comes to light, Randy gets arrested, in the middle of a live-stream, for all the things he's done over the past few months.
11/07/2019