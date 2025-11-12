South Park
Headed For a Crap Out
Season 28 E 5 • 12/11/2025
The President and Vice President drop off some gifts at the jail. Stan and the Woodland Critters discuss plans to save Christmas and Satan's baby.
More
Watching
01:24
A Big Christmas MiracleSouth ParkS28 E5
Stan asks the school counselor for help, but Jesus has more important things to do.
12/11/2025
02:05
A Christian Woman Knows Her Place (Song)South ParkS28 E5
Jesus' Christian girlfriend visits Shady Acres to spread holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Stan asks and old friend for a miracle.
12/11/2025
01:18
Breaking Down the ScienceSouth ParkS28 E4
The morning of the big South Park Turkey Trot, everyone is ready for a great race - except for the boys who are missing a teammate.
11/27/2025
01:16
Fire the Tear GasSouth ParkS28 E4
Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025
01:38
Headed For a Crap OutSouth ParkS28 E5
The President and Vice President drop off some gifts at the jail. Stan and the Woodland Critters discuss plans to save Christmas and Satan's baby.
12/11/2025
00:44
I'm Not a Runner!South ParkS28 E4
Tolkien tries to catch Cartman and get this game console back.
11/27/2025
00:47
Member Chewbecca Again?South ParkS20 E1
Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
03/04/2026
02:36
Satan Knows EverythingSouth ParkS28 E5
The Woodland Critters, Satan, Towelie, and Stan confront the President and Vice President. Jesus arrives to save
12/11/2025
02:42
The Crap Out Craps OutSouth ParkS28 E5
The ultimate battle between good and evil gets interrupted by some auspicious news.
12/11/2025
01:01
The Woodland Critters ReturnSouth ParkS28 E5
Stan wishes for a miracle and the Woodland Critters are ready to help.
12/11/2025
01:17
You Can't Write This ShitSouth ParkS28 E5
After spending months as a prisoner in the White House, Towelie tells Satan everything he has seen and heard.
12/11/2025