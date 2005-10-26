You Want Me to Kill an Egg?

Watching
02:33
Dead Babies & Love Lost Long AgoSouth ParkS9 E10
Mrs. Garrison sings of life and love.
11/02/2005
01:18
2 Reckless Little BoysSouth ParkS9 E10
Mrs. Garrison switches the egg-parent pairings.
11/02/2005
03:31
We Can Live TogetherSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman calls off the extermination of non-gingers when Kyle tells him the truth.
11/09/2005
01:46
The Foley FamilySouth ParkS9 E11
Kyle and Stan visit the Foley family to learn about gingers.
11/09/2005
01:34
Kyle's PresentationSouth ParkS9 E11
Kyle's presentation doesn't shut Cartman up so he comes up with a plan.
11/09/2005
01:20
GingerficationSouth ParkS9 E11
The boys sneak into Cartman's room and make him ginger.
11/09/2005
01:04
Cartman's a GingerSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman visits the doctor and is officially diagnosed with Gingervitus.
11/09/2005