South Park
Kyle's Presentation
Season 9 E 11 • 11/09/2005
Kyle's presentation doesn't shut Cartman up so he comes up with a plan.
02:08
A Historic Day for Boy-MankindSouth ParkS9 E9
The power of the device is causing the boys to attack each other so they decide to destroy it.
10/26/2005
02:33
Dead Babies & Love Lost Long AgoSouth ParkS9 E10
Mrs. Garrison sings of life and love.
11/02/2005
01:18
2 Reckless Little BoysSouth ParkS9 E10
Mrs. Garrison switches the egg-parent pairings.
11/02/2005
01:34
01:20
GingerficationSouth ParkS9 E11
The boys sneak into Cartman's room and make him ginger.
11/09/2005
01:04
Cartman's a GingerSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman visits the doctor and is officially diagnosed with Gingervitus.
11/09/2005
00:56
Cartman is Cast OutSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman is banned from the cafeteria for being a ginger.
11/09/2005
01:09
Ginger PrideSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman rallies all the ginger kids at school to take back their pride.
11/09/2005
01:46
Ginger Pride ConferenceSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman rallys the ginger kids to exterminate the non-gingers.
11/09/2005
02:02
Go Ahead, Sue Me!South ParkS9 E12
After saying their religion is a scam, Stan welcomes a lawsuit from the Scientologists.
11/16/2005
02:11
Fax These Results to Los AngelesSouth ParkS9 E12
Stan's E-Meter scores are shockingly high.
11/16/2005