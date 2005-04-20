South Park

Dead Babies & Love Lost Long Ago

Season 9 E 10 • 11/02/2005

Mrs. Garrison sings of life and love.

01:26

A Hard Routine
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy makes it to the talent show just in time.
04/20/2005
01:08

Community Center
South ParkS9 E8

The citizens of South Park take refuge.
10/19/2005
01:12

Beaverton Oil
South ParkS9 E8

The boys start a fire in Beaverton.
10/19/2005
01:38

Learning The Truth
South ParkS9 E8

The Pentagon learns the flood in Beaverton wasn't cause by global warming.
10/19/2005
01:55

Jew Gold
South ParkS9 E8

Cartman wants Kyle's Jew gold.
10/19/2005
02:17

Dead is Better
South ParkS9 E9

Butters' dad is warned about the dangers of burying his son in the Indian burial ground.
10/26/2005
02:06

Future Telling Device
South ParkS9 E9

The boys learn of future telling device possessed by the girls.
10/26/2005
01:58

Butters Commits Suicide?
South ParkS9 E9

The boys stage Butters' death.
10/26/2005
02:08

A Historic Day for Boy-Mankind
South ParkS9 E9

The power of the device is causing the boys to attack each other so they decide to destroy it.
10/26/2005
01:12

It Must Feed
South ParkS9 E9

Butters' parents chain him up in the basement.
10/26/2005
02:33

01:18

2 Reckless Little Boys
South ParkS9 E10

Mrs. Garrison switches the egg-parent pairings.
11/02/2005
01:14

Egg Take-carer-of-er
South ParkS9 E10

Stan gets jealous.
11/02/2005
00:55

Freak Egg With 2 Daddies!
South ParkS9 E10

Mrs. Garrison screams at an egg.
11/02/2005
01:26

Butt Buddies
South ParkS9 E10

The governor tries to redefine gay marriage.
11/02/2005
01:49

Cartman Confesses to Garrison
South ParkS9 E10

Cartman breaks his egg baby.
11/02/2005
02:37

Ginger Horror
South ParkS9 E11

The ginger kids round up the non-gingers.
11/09/2005
01:34

Kyle's Presentation
South ParkS9 E11

Kyle's presentation doesn't shut Cartman up so he comes up with a plan.
11/09/2005
01:20

Gingerfication
South ParkS9 E11

The boys sneak into Cartman's room and make him ginger.
11/09/2005
01:04

Cartman's a Ginger
South ParkS9 E11

Cartman visits the doctor and is officially diagnosed with Gingervitus.
11/09/2005
01:13

Ironic Ginger
South ParkS9 E11

Cartman faces his first day as a ginger.
11/09/2005