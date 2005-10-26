South Park

Scientific & Unbiased Study

Season 9 E 10 • 11/02/2005

Stan and Kyle help gays get married.

02:17

Dead is Better
South ParkS9 E9

Butters' dad is warned about the dangers of burying his son in the Indian burial ground.
10/26/2005
02:06

Future Telling Device
South ParkS9 E9

The boys learn of future telling device possessed by the girls.
10/26/2005
01:38

Way Cooler Than "Juwanna Man"
South ParkS9 E9

One of the boys must fake his death and come back as a girl.
10/26/2005
01:58

Butters Commits Suicide?
South ParkS9 E9

The boys stage Butters' death.
10/26/2005
01:46

Witches!
South ParkS9 E9

The girls make fun of Marjorine when she doesn't participate in their nighttime activities.
10/26/2005
01:37

Ugly & Flat
South ParkS9 E9

The girls offer to give Marjorine a makeover since she's so ugly and flat.
10/26/2005
01:00

Rock Your Body
South ParkS9 E9

The boys can't figure out why Butters is taking so long to get the device.
10/26/2005
02:08

A Historic Day for Boy-Mankind
South ParkS9 E9

The power of the device is causing the boys to attack each other so they decide to destroy it.
10/26/2005
01:12

It Must Feed
South ParkS9 E9

Butters' parents chain him up in the basement.
10/26/2005
02:33

Dead Babies & Love Lost Long Ago
South ParkS9 E10

Mrs. Garrison sings of life and love.
11/02/2005
02:42

Scientific & Unbiased Study
South ParkS9 E10

Stan and Kyle help gays get married.
11/02/2005
02:00

We're Getting Married
South ParkS9 E10

Mr. Slave and Big Gay Al are planning to wed.
11/02/2005
01:08

So is Your Hat!
South ParkS9 E10

Stan can't deal with the assignment.
11/02/2005
01:18

2 Reckless Little Boys
South ParkS9 E10

Mrs. Garrison switches the egg-parent pairings.
11/02/2005
01:14

Egg Take-carer-of-er
South ParkS9 E10

Stan gets jealous.
11/02/2005
00:55

Freak Egg With 2 Daddies!
South ParkS9 E10

Mrs. Garrison screams at an egg.
11/02/2005
01:26

Butt Buddies
South ParkS9 E10

The governor tries to redefine gay marriage.
11/02/2005
01:49

Cartman Confesses to Garrison
South ParkS9 E10

Cartman breaks his egg baby.
11/02/2005
01:20

You Want Me to Kill an Egg?
South ParkS9 E10

Mrs. Garrison hires a hit man.
11/02/2005
00:56

Almost Too Easy
South ParkS9 E10

Jakartha kills Stan and Kyle's egg.
11/02/2005
01:13

The Nicest Hat I've Ever Known
South ParkS9 E10

The real egg is alive.
11/02/2005