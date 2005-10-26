South Park

Gingerfication

Season 9 E 11 • 11/09/2005

The boys sneak into Cartman's room and make him ginger.

02:08

A Historic Day for Boy-Mankind
South ParkS9 E9

The power of the device is causing the boys to attack each other so they decide to destroy it.
10/26/2005
01:12

It Must Feed
South ParkS9 E9

Butters' parents chain him up in the basement.
10/26/2005
02:33

Dead Babies & Love Lost Long Ago
South ParkS9 E10

Mrs. Garrison sings of life and love.
11/02/2005
01:18

2 Reckless Little Boys
South ParkS9 E10

Mrs. Garrison switches the egg-parent pairings.
11/02/2005
01:14

Egg Take-carer-of-er
South ParkS9 E10

Stan gets jealous.
11/02/2005
00:55

Freak Egg With 2 Daddies!
South ParkS9 E10

Mrs. Garrison screams at an egg.
11/02/2005
01:26

Butt Buddies
South ParkS9 E10

The governor tries to redefine gay marriage.
11/02/2005
01:49

Cartman Confesses to Garrison
South ParkS9 E10

Cartman breaks his egg baby.
11/02/2005
02:37

Ginger Horror
South ParkS9 E11

The ginger kids round up the non-gingers.
11/09/2005
01:34

Kyle's Presentation
South ParkS9 E11

Kyle's presentation doesn't shut Cartman up so he comes up with a plan.
11/09/2005
01:20

01:04

Cartman's a Ginger
South ParkS9 E11

Cartman visits the doctor and is officially diagnosed with Gingervitus.
11/09/2005
01:13

Ironic Ginger
South ParkS9 E11

Cartman faces his first day as a ginger.
11/09/2005
00:56

Cartman is Cast Out
South ParkS9 E11

Cartman is banned from the cafeteria for being a ginger.
11/09/2005
01:09

Ginger Pride
South ParkS9 E11

Cartman rallies all the ginger kids at school to take back their pride.
11/09/2005
01:46

Ginger Pride Conference
South ParkS9 E11

Cartman rallys the ginger kids to exterminate the non-gingers.
11/09/2005
02:02

Go Ahead, Sue Me!
South ParkS9 E12

After saying their religion is a scam, Stan welcomes a lawsuit from the Scientologists.
11/16/2005
02:43

Free Personality Test
South ParkS9 E12

Stan takes a free Scientology personality test.
11/16/2005
02:11

Fax These Results to Los Angeles
South ParkS9 E12

Stan's E-Meter scores are shockingly high.
11/16/2005
00:51

A Bike or Not Being Depressed
South ParkS9 E12

Stan asks his parents for money to get help from the Scientologists, but they refuse.
11/16/2005
01:12

John Travolta Feels Safe in the Closet
South ParkS9 E12

John Travolta joins Tom Cruise in the closet.
11/16/2005