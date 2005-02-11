South Park
The Foley Family
Season 9 E 11 • 11/09/2005
Kyle and Stan visit the Foley family to learn about gingers.
More
Watching
03:31
We Can Live TogetherSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman calls off the extermination of non-gingers when Kyle tells him the truth.
11/09/2005
01:46
The Foley FamilySouth ParkS9 E11
Kyle and Stan visit the Foley family to learn about gingers.
11/09/2005
01:34
Kyle's PresentationSouth ParkS9 E11
Kyle's presentation doesn't shut Cartman up so he comes up with a plan.
11/09/2005
01:20
GingerficationSouth ParkS9 E11
The boys sneak into Cartman's room and make him ginger.
11/09/2005
01:04
Cartman's a GingerSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman visits the doctor and is officially diagnosed with Gingervitus.
11/09/2005
00:56
Cartman is Cast OutSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman is banned from the cafeteria for being a ginger.
11/09/2005
01:09
Ginger PrideSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman rallies all the ginger kids at school to take back their pride.
11/09/2005
01:46
Ginger Pride ConferenceSouth ParkS9 E11
Cartman rallys the ginger kids to exterminate the non-gingers.
11/09/2005
00:50
Tom, It's NicoleSouth ParkS9 E12
Nicole Kidman tries to get Tom Cruise to come out of the closet.
11/16/2005